Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 05.05.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 667 internationalen Medien
Truppenabzug: 3,6 Mrd. USD „unlocked“
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 922031 ISIN: CH0012138605 Ticker-Symbol: ADI1 
Lang & Schwarz
05.05.22
07:09 Uhr
38,055 Euro
+0,080
+0,21 %
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
SMI MID
1-Jahres-Chart
ADECCO GROUP AG Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ADECCO GROUP AG 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
37,80038,31007:10
0,0000,00004.05.
PR Newswire
05.05.2022 | 06:52
93 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

The Adecco Group: AD HOC ANNOUNCEMENT pursuant to Art. 53 Listing Rules of SIX Swiss Exchange

Adecco Group Q1 22 Results

Improved revenue growth and market share, with strong progress in gross margin

ZURICH, May 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

  • Revenues +5% yoy organic TDA1, led by Modis +14%, LHH Recruitment Solutions +15%, Adecco APAC +15%
  • Adecco's investment plan drives overall relative revenue improvement of +400 bps sequentially
  • Gross profit +9% organic yoy; Permanent Placement +62%
  • Step change in gross margin to 21.1%, +100 bps, driven by portfolio shift, positive mix and pricing
  • EBITA excluding one-offs2 €185 million; solid 3.4% margin, lower yoy, as anticipated, due to Adecco's investment plan, the absence of non-recurring benefits and a moderated contribution from LHH Career Transition
  • Operating income €146 million; Net income €92 million; Basic EPS €0.56, 28% lower yoy
  • Full ownership of AKKA expected May 12, 2022; good line of sight on 100% of 2022 targeted synergies, of which >50% secured to date; first revenue synergies delivered in client wins

The Adecco Group Logo

Alain Dehaze, Adecco Group CEO, commented:

"With a concerted focus on gaining market share, the Group delivered improved growth this quarter. The targeted investment in headcount that we have deployed in Adecco is showing results, with notable improvement in several key regions, and LHH Recruitment Solutions continued to capture the strong market demand. The Group also delivered strong progress on gross margin through portfolio changes, favourable mix, and pricing actions.

The Group acquired control of AKKA at end February, and together with Modis, they have already secured our first combined client wins. The integration plan is well on track, and we look forward to operating as Akkodis from mid-May.

Looking ahead, supported by improving productivity and agile investment in sales capacity, management is confident the Group will deliver higher growth and stronger margins in the second half of 2022."

FULL PRESS RELEASE

CONFERENCE CALL DETAILS

Contact: The Adecco Group, Investor Relations, +41 (0)44 878 88 88

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1197818/The_Adecco_Group_Logo.jpg

ADECCO-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.