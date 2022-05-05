The two companies analyzed how the valid stamped sheet metal parts definition and stamping die design process in toolmaking could be optimized with CATIA applications

The aim was to guide a user through the complex process of die creation in order to reduce cycle time and ramp up with highly automated features

Automotive parts can be produced with a focus on reducing their associated tooling costs and design time

Dassault Systèmes (Euronext Paris: FR0014003TT8, DSY.PA) today announced that it is working with the BMW Group to establish solutions to increase efficiency for vehicle development programs. With BMW Group's valuable contribution of in-depth process and specialist know-how, the two companies collaborated to create a process-oriented, industry-ready solution for stamped sheet metal parts definition and stamping die design that will increase the efficiency of the parts design and production process.

Dassault Systèmes' CATIA stamping die face design application provides a seamless tooling experience used in the development of high-quality stamped body in white and chassis parts.

Based on a detailed description of the production concept, the automated validation of the manufacturing process can be started in an early development phase. Errors that are recognized and eliminated before the industrialization stage will help to save costs and time in the manufacturing process.

The CATIA stamping die face design application offers digital continuity in all phases of the development process. It also helps users reduce manual effort by making all relevant information such as process and geometry available for following process steps including press line simulation or cost calculation.

In addition, the CATIA stamping die face design application provides specialized method planning and advanced surface design-related features that allow a company to capture and reuse stamping-specific knowledge.

"The BMW Group and Dassault Systèmes have been working in a trusted partner relationship for years, and our co-developed solution has now been implemented successfully in the BMW Group production system," said Laurence Montanari, Vice President, Transportation Mobility Industry, Dassault Systèmes. "Our CATIA stamping die face design application can help automobile manufacturers and their suppliers to optimize stamped body in white or chassis parts and tooling engineering, while reducing associated tooling cost and design time. Tooling design and manufacturing is a significant part of the development cost of the vehicle, and its optimization is a key competitive factor."

FOR MORE INFORMATION

Dassault Systèmes' industry solution experiences for the Transportation Mobility Industry: https://ifwe.3ds.com/transportation-mobility

Dassault Systèmes' 3DEXPERIENCE platform, 3D design software, 3D Digital Mock Up and Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) solutions: http://www.3ds.com

