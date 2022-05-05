Regulatory News:

Arkema (Paris:AKE) delivered an excellent financial performance in the first quarter, despite high raw materials and energy cost inflation and some disparities in growth between regions and markets. These results were driven by the Group's acceleration in high performance materials, its ability to incorporate cost increases into its selling prices and its agility in a complex global environment.

Group sales of €2.9 billion , up by 30% year-on-year at constant scope and currency: Volumes down slightly from last year's high level, impacted mainly by logistics disruptions and raw materials shortages Continued product mix improvement, reflecting the acceleration in demand for high performance solutions Adjustment to selling prices offsetting very significant raw materials, energy and transportation cost inflation Specialty Materials representing 90% of Group sales (82% in Q1'21)

of , up by year-on-year at constant scope and currency:

EBITDA of €619 million , up by 72.9% compared with Q1'21, and EBITDA margin up sharply to 21.4% : EBITDA of Specialty Materials up by 82% at €556 million (€306 million in Q1'21), benefiting from solid volumes, the selling price policy against a highly inflationary context, and the development of high value-added applications linked to sustainable megatrends (batteries, 3D, lightweighting, bio-based materials, more eco-friendly paints, etc.) Intermediates' EBITDA up by 25%, supported by the improvement of Fluorogases and better conditions in upstream acrylics in Asia

of , up by compared with Q1'21, and up sharply to :

Adjusted net income multiplied by 2.4 to €376 million , representing €4.96 per share (€2.08 in Q1'21)

multiplied by 2.4 to , representing €4.96 per share (€2.08 in Q1'21) Recurring cash flow of €26 million (€53 million in Q1'21), including the seasonal increase in working capital, as well as higher selling and raw materials prices

of (€53 million in Q1'21), including the seasonal increase in working capital, as well as higher selling and raw materials prices Net debt tightly controlled at €2,703 million of which €700 million in hybrid bonds including the acquisition of Ashland's performance adhesives finalized on 28 February 2022, and representing 1.4x last-twelve-months EBITDA

Given this excellent start to the year, while remaining attentive to the evolution of the macroeconomic environment, Arkema now aims to achieve in 2022 at constant scope, Specialty Materials EBITDA and Group EBITDA slightly above the record level of 2021.

Following Arkema's Board of Directors' meeting, held on 4 May 2022 to review the Group's consolidated financial information for the first quarter of 2022, Chairman and CEO Thierry Le Hénaff said:

"Our very good performance in the first quarter reflects the strength of our innovation for sustainable development and Arkema's very solid positioning to address accelerating demand for cutting-edge solutions in high value-added markets. In an operating context that continues to be particularly demanding, our balanced geographic footprint, our technologies, our customer intimacy and the commitment of Arkema's teams are all valuable assets. Despite the uncertainties currently weighing on global growth, this first quarter's very good results make us confident in our ability to surpass in 2022 last year's record results and particularly motivate the teams to continue implementing our strategy focused on Specialty Materials.

We are also pleased to have welcomed on 1 March Ashland's adhesives' teams, and this top-tier activity is already confirming all its potential. Lastly, we are delighted to start up very soon, on time and on budget, our two new plants in Singapore and the United States, which are fully in line with the decarbonization theme."

KEY FIGURES FOR FIRST-QUARTER 2022

in millions of euros Q1'22 Q1'21 (1) Change Sales 2,887 2,226 +29.7% EBITDA 619 358 +72.9% Specialty Materials 556 306 +81.7% Intermediates 94 75 +25.3% Corporate -31 -23 EBITDA margin 21.4 16.1 Specialty Materials 21.3 16.3 Intermediates 34.7 21.7 Recurring operating income (REBIT) 488 223 +118.8% REBIT margin 16.9 10.0 Adjusted net income 376 159 +136.5% Adjusted net income per share (in €) 4.96 2.08 +138.5% Recurring cash flow 26 53 -50.9 Free cash flow -23 -16 Net debt including hybrid bonds 2,703 2,002 €1,177m as of 31/12/2021

FIRST-QUARTER 2022 BUSINESS PERFORMANCE

Sales rose by 29.7% year-on-year to €2,887 million. Up against a high comparison base, volumes were down by a slight 2.2%, impacted by logistics disruptions in Europe and the United States and the shortage of certain raw materials, particularly in the Adhesive Solutions segment. While underlying demand remained fairly well oriented in most of the Group's end markets and regions, a slowdown was nevertheless observed in China at the end of the quarter due to Covid-related lockdowns, as well as in construction in Europe. The 31.5% positive price effect reflects in particular Arkema's ability to pass on in its Specialty Materials selling prices the very high inflation in raw materials, energy and transportation costs, as well as better conditions in upstream acrylics. The scope effect was a negative 4.9%, as the divestment of PMMA was only partially offset by the integration of acquisitions in Specialty Materials. The 5.3% positive currency effect was essentially attributable to the appreciation of the US dollar against the euro.

In first-quarter 2022, Specialty Materials' sales accounted for 90% of Group sales (82% in Q1'21), confirming the benefits of the Group's strategy.

Group EBITDA, up by a strong 72.9% to €619 million, was driven in particular by the improvement in the product mix linked to strong demand for solutions with high technological content in batteries, consumer goods, electronics and 3D printing, by the Group's ability to pass on very high cost inflation, as well as by favorable market conditions in upstream acrylics. Specialty Materials' EBITDA was up by 81.7% to €556 million, supported by the good performance achieved by all its business segments. Intermediates' EBITDA increased by 25.3% to €94 million. In this demanding and complex yet nevertheless buoyant context, the Group's EBITDA margin rose by 530 bps to 21.4%

Recurring operating income (REBIT) more than doubled year-on-year to €488 million.This figure includes €131 million in recurring depreciation and amortization, down by €4 million compared with first-quarter 2021, mainly reflecting the scope effect linked to the divestment of PMMA in May 2021. The REBIT margin amounted to 16.9% (10.0% in Q1'21).

Adjusted net income rose sharply to €376 million (€159 million in Q1'21), representing €4.96 per share. Excluding exceptional items, the tax rate amounted to 21% of recurring operating income.

CASH FLOW AND NET DEBT AT 31 MARCH 2022

Recurring cash flow came to €26 million, down slightly from first-quarter 2021 (€53 million). While the Group's operating performance improved significantly compared with the prior year, the increase in working capital was also more marked, reflecting unprecedented inflation in raw materials and energy costs, higher selling prices, as well as the traditional seasonality of volumes observed in the first quarter. At end-March 2022, working capital returned to a more normative level, representing 14.0% of annualized sales (12.7% at end-March 2021 and 16.5% at end-March 2020). Recurring cash flow also included recurring capital expenditure of €72 million, stable year-on-year.

Free cash flow amounted to a negative €23 million (negative €16 million in Q1'21), and included exceptional capital expenditure of €40 million, down by €13 million year-on-year, as the two major projects concerned enter the final phase of their implementation.

Net cash flow from portfolio management operations represented an outflow of €1,496 million in first-quarter 2022, mainly reflecting the payment of the Ashland performance adhesives acquisition finalized on 28 February 2022.

As a result, net debt including hybrid bondswas up significantly, totaling €2,703 million compared with €1,177 million at end-2021. Nevertheless, the net debt (including hybrid bonds) to last-twelve-months EBITDA ratio remained well below the 2x threshold, standing at 1.4x. On a pro forma basis, including the twelve-months EBITDA of Ashland's adhesives and excluding the residual contribution of PMMA, this ratio came to 1.3x.

FIRST-QUARTER 2022 PERFORMANCE BY SEGMENT

ADHESIVE SOLUTIONS (23% OF TOTAL GROUP SALES) in millions of euros Q1'22 Q1'21 Change Sales 670 555 +20.7% EBITDA 90 86 +4.7% EBITDA margin 13.4 15.5 Recurring operating income (REBIT) 73 71 +2.8% REBIT margin 10.9 12.8

Sales in the Adhesive Solutions segment rose sharply by 20.7% compared with first-quarter 2021 to €670 million, driven by a 15.8% price effect which reflects the Group's ongoing initiatives to pass on the significant inflation in raw materials, energy and transportation costs. In a context of sustained demand, volumes nevertheless fell by 4.5% from the high level achieved last year, impacted by the slowdown recently observed in construction and DIY in Europe, by logistics difficulties, as well as by shortages of certain raw materials, which are gradually improving. Volumes in the United States stood at a good level. The 6.3% positive scope effect corresponds to the integration of Ashland's performance adhesives in March, as well as Poliplas and Edge Adhesives Texas over the quarter. The currency effect was a positive 3.1%.

At €90 million, the segment's EBITDA increased by 4.7% compared with first-quarter 2021, and the EBITDA margin came in at 13.4% (15.5% in Q1'21), impacted essentially by the mechanical dilutive effect of price increases covering all raw materials costs. This performance reflects the benefit of price increase initiatives, the product mix improvement toward high performance adhesive solutions in high value-added applications, as well as to a lesser extent the integration of acquisitions, in particular Ashland's performance adhesives in March.

ADVANCED MATERIALS (37% OF TOTAL GROUP SALES) in millions of euros Q1'22 Q1'21 (1) Change Sales 1,075 752 +43.0% EBITDA 274 142 +93.0% EBITDA margin 25.5 18.9 Recurring operating income (REBIT) 207 75 +176.0% REBIT margin 19.3 10.0

Up by 43.0% compared with first-quarter 2021, sales in the Advanced Materials segment amounted to €1,075 million. In an environment still characterized by favorable demand in most industrial markets except automotive, which remained down, volumes decreased slightly by 2.0% year-on-year, impacted mainly by logistics disruptions. Strongly favorable in the segment's two Business Lines, the price effect of positive 39.4% reflects initiatives to increase selling prices in the context of still marked raw materials, energy and transportation cost inflation, as well as the clear improvement in the product mix toward high performance solutions that address global megatrends. In particular, momentum remained strong in batteries, lightweighting, sports, bio-based materials and electronics. The 0.5% negative scope effect corresponds to the divestment of the epoxides business in December 2021, which was partly offset by the integration of Agiplast, and the currency effect was a positive 6.1%.

The segment's EBITDA reached a record level of €274 million, a 93.0% year-on-year increase, thanks notably to the segment's positioning on higher value-added solutions. The EBITDA margin increased by a significant 660 bps to 25.5%, reflecting the high quality of the Group's innovation portfolio.

COATING SOLUTIONS (30% OF TOTAL GROUP SALES) in millions of euros Q1'22 Q1'21 Change Sales 862 567 +52.0% EBITDA 192 78 +146.2% EBITDA margin 22.3 13.8 Recurring operating income (REBIT) 161 49 +228.6% REBIT margin 18.7 8.6

At €862 million, sales in the Coating Solutions segment were up by 52% year-on-year. At a positive 41.8%, the price effect was sustained across all the segment's activities. In an environment of high raw materials, energy and transportation cost inflation, this reflects both the price increase initiatives undertaken by the Group to offset the impact of higher costs, and more favorable conditions in upstream acrylics. Volumes were up by 4.2%, benefiting from continued well-oriented demand and a relatively favorable comparison base due to the slowdown linked to winter storm Uri in the United States last year, but remained impacted by logistics difficulties encountered in shipping and receiving products. The currency effect increased segment sales by 6.0%.

In this context, the Coating Solutions segment achieved an excellent financial performance, with EBITDA of €192 million versus €78 million in the prior year, which was impacted by the consequences of winter storm Uri in the United States. Both upstream acrylics and downstream activities were up significantly. The EBITDA margin came to 22.3%, benefiting from the improvement in the product mix toward higher value-added solutions that address notably challenges in living comfort home efficiency and new energies, as well as needs in electronics and 3D printing.

INTERMEDIATES (10% OF TOTAL GROUP SALES) in millions of euros Q1'22 Q1'21 (1) Change Sales 271 346 -21.7 EBITDA 94 75 +25.3% EBITDA margin 34.7 21.7 Recurring operating income (REBIT) 79 53 +49.1% REBIT margin 29.2 15.3

Sales in the Intermediates segment amounted to €271 million, down by 21.7% compared with first-quarter 2021, reflecting in particular a 40.2% negative scope effect relating to the divestment of the PMMA business in May 2021. Benefiting from continued favorable market conditions in acrylics in Asia and a positive dynamic in Fluorogases in the United States, the price effect was a positive 23.1%. Volumes decreased by 10.4%, as the acrylics business was impacted at the end of the quarter by strict lockdown measures in China, and Fluorogases by the mechanical effect of quotas in the United States. The currency effect was a positive 5.8%.

At €94 million, EBITDA was up by 25.3% year-on-year, despite a negative scope effect of around €30 million. The EBITDA margin grew strongly to 34.7% (21.7% in Q1'21), reflecting the recovery of Fluorogases margins from the low level of previous years, and more favorable conditions in upstream acrylics in Asia.

FIRST-QUARTER 2022 HIGHLIGHTS

On 28 February 2022, Arkema finalized the acquisition of Ashland's Performance Adhesives business. This operation, based on a US$1,650 million enterprise value, i.e., 8.7x the expected 2026 EBITDA after taking into account growth and synergies estimated at 12.5% of sales, marks a major step in Arkema's strengthening of its Adhesive Solutions segment.

The Group also expanded its offering of engineering adhesives with the acquisition, finalized on 1 April 2022, of Shanghai Zhiguan Polymer Materials (PMP) in China, specialized in hot-melt adhesives for the consumer electronics market.

In Advanced Materials, Arkema announced on 26 January 2022 that it was now targeting a capacity increase of 50% in fluoropolymer production at its Changshu site in China to support strong demand in lithium-ion batteries and in other important markets, with the start-up expected at end-2022.

Also in Advanced Materials, on 17 January 2022, Arkema announced plans to increase its global production capacity for Pebax elastomers by 25% through an investment at its Serquigny plant in France, to support its customers' strong growth, in particular in the sports and consumer goods markets.

Moreover, following the completion on 24 November 2021 of the €300 million share buyback program, the Board of Directors decided on 24 January 2022 to reduce Arkema's share capital by 3.19%, by canceling 2,450,435 treasury shares acquired at a total cost of €270 million. Following this operation, Arkema's share capital amounted to €742,860,410, divided into 74,286,041 shares with a par value of €10.

Lastly, in early January, the Group and other founding members of the "Pragati" project for sustainable castor crop farming, published the results of the fifth year of their program, which saw a 50% increase in certified castor beans (36,000 tons) and over 5,800 farmers trained by the end of this fifth year.

OUTLOOK FOR 2022

Market conditions remain positively oriented at the beginning of the second quarter, but with disparities between regions and end markets and an increased lack of visibility regarding the environment. The health situation in China, the war in Ukraine, high raw materials and energy cost inflation, and logistics disruptions are all factors that could weigh on global demand going forward.

In this demanding context, the Group will endeavor to optimize supply chain management and continue to dynamically adjust its selling prices. Moreover, Arkema will pursue its cutting-edge innovation to develop, in partnership with its customers, its Specialty Materials and high performance solutions for sustainable development.

While remaining attentive to the evolution of the macroeconomic environment, the Group aims to reach in second-quarter 2022 a strong increase in its EBITDA compared with the prior year, driven in particular by high organic growth in Advanced Materials and Coating Solutions. The Adhesive Solutions segment, still impacted by certain raw materials shortages, will benefit from the integration of Ashland's adhesives business.

Moreover, Arkema now aims to achieve in 2022, at constant scope, Specialty Materials EBITDA and Group EBITDA slightly above the record level of 2021.

In line with its strategy to become a pure Specialty Materials player in 2024, Arkema will continue in 2022 its bolt-on acquisition policy, as well as its review of the Intermediates segment. Beyond the start-up, expected in the coming months, of the two major industrial projects, namely the bio-based polyamides plant in Singapore and the hydrofluoric acid plant in the United States, Arkema will continue to selectively increase its industrial capacities to support its growth.

Lastly, the Group is reaffirming its confidence in its ability to achieve the ambitious targets it has set for 2024. It will continue to implement its strategic roadmap, notably by stepping up its innovation efforts for sustainable development. Arkema thus aims to generate €1.5 billion of new revenues from 2019 to 2030 around its five large innovation platforms, namely lightweight materials and design, electronics solutions, new energies, living comfort and home efficiency and natural resources management.

ARKEMA financial statements

Consolidated financial information At the end of March 2022

Consolidated financial statements as of December 2021 have been audited.

CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT 1st quarter 2022 1st quarter 2021 (In millions of euros) Sales 2,887 2,226 Operating expenses (2,135 (1,769 Research and development expenses (66 (61 Selling and administrative expenses (217 (190 Other income and expenses (35 (24 Operating income 434 182 Equity in income of affiliates (1 (1 Financial result (8 (13 Income taxes (95 (43 Net income 330 125 Attributable to non-controlling interests 1 1 Net income Group share 329 124 Earnings per share (amount in euros) 4.28 1.56 Diluted earnings per share (amount in euros) 4.26 1.55

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME 1st quarter 2022 1st quarter 2021 (In millions of euros) Net income 330 125 Hedging adjustments (1 (15 Other items Deferred taxes on hedging adjustments and other items 0 Change in translation adjustments 90 115 Other recyclable comprehensive income 89 100 Impact of remeasuring unconsolidated investments (1 Actuarial gains and losses 50 61 Deferred taxes on actuarial gains and losses (9 (13 Other non-recyclable comprehensive income 40 48 Total income and expenses recognized directly in equity 129 148 Total comprehensive income 459 273 Attributable to non-controlling interest 1 2 Total comprehensive income Group share 458 271

INFORMATION BY SEGMENT 1st quarter 2022* (In millions of euros) Adhesive

Solutions Advanced

Materials Coating

Solutions Intermediates Corporate Total Sales 670 1,075 862 271 9 2,887 EBITDA 90 274 192 94 (31 619 Recurring depreciation and amortization of property, plant and equipment and intangible assets (17 (67 (31 (15 (1 (131 Recurring operating income (REBIT) 73 207 161 79 (32 488 Depreciation and amortization related to the revaluation of property, plant and equipment and intangible assets as part of the allocation of the purchase price of businesses (13 (4 (2 (19 Other income and expenses (18 (3 0 (14 (35 Operating income 42 200 159 79 (46 434 Equity in income of affiliates (1 (1 Intangible assets and property, plant, and equipment additions 15 76 15 2 4 112 Of which: recurring capital expenditure 15 36 15 2 4 72 1st quarter 2021* (In millions of euros) Adhesive

Solutions Advanced

Materials Coating

Solutions Intermediates Corporate Total Sales 555 752 567 346 6 2,226 EBITDA 86 142 78 75 (23 358 Recurring depreciation and amortization of property, plant and equipment and intangible assets (15 (67 (29 (22 (2 (135 Recurring operating income (REBIT) 71 75 49 53 (25 223 Depreciation and amortization related to the revaluation of property, plant and equipment and intangible assets as part of the allocation of the purchase price of businesses (12 (4 (1 (17 Other income and expenses (6 (8 (10 0 0 (24 Operating income 53 63 38 53 (25 182 Equity in income of affiliates (1 (1 Intangible assets and property, plant, and equipment additions 15 89 11 9 3 127 Of which: recurring capital expenditure 15 36 9 9 3 72 * Integrates the reclassification of the upstream of PVDF in the Advanced Materials segment (ex Intermediates segment).

CONSOLIDATED CASH FLOW STATEMENT End of March 2022 End of March 2021 (In millions of euros) Operating cash flows Net income 330 125 Depreciation, amortization and impairment of assets 154 146 Other provisions and deferred taxes (13 12 (Gains)/losses on sales of long-term assets (2 Undistributed affiliate equity earnings 1 1 Change in working capital (332 (137 Other changes 10 6 Cash flow from operating activities 150 151 Investing cash flows Intangible assets and property, plant, and equipment additions (112 (127 Change in fixed asset payables (79 (45 Acquisitions of operations, net of cash acquired (1,481 (14 Increase in long-term loans (6 (8 Total expenditures (1,678 (194 Proceeds from sale of intangible assets and property, plant, and equipment 1 5 Proceeds from sale of operations, net of cash transferred Proceeds from sale of unconsolidated investments Repayment of long-term loans 8 6 Total divestitures 9 11 Cash flow from investing activities (1,669 (183 Financing cash flows Issuance (repayment) of shares and paid-in surplus Purchase of treasury shares (2 (28 Issuance of hybrid bonds Redemption of hybrid bonds Dividends paid to parent company shareholders Interest paid to bearers of subordinated perpetual notes (5 (5 Dividends paid to non-controlling interests Increase in long-term debt 1 4 Decrease in long-term debt (21 (14 Increase (Decrease) in short-term debt 489 (4 Cash flow from financing activities 462 (47 Net increase/(decrease) in cash and cash equivalents (1,057 (79 Effect of exchange rates and changes in scope 29 (14 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 2,285 1,587 Cash and cash equivalents at end or the period 1,257 1,494

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET 31 March 2022 31 December 2021 (In millions of euros) ASSETS Goodwill 3,129 1,925 Intangible assets, net 1,679 1,517 Property, plant and equipment, net 3,140 3,031 Equity affiliates: investments and loans 28 29 Other investments 51 52 Deferred tax assets 141 144 Other non-current assets 217 218 TOTAL NON-CURRENT ASSETS 8,385 6,916 Inventories 1,527 1,283 Accounts receivable 1,848 1,432 Other receivables and prepaid expenses 187 181 Income tax receivables 101 91 Other current financial assets 35 109 Cash and cash equivalents 1,257 2,285 Assets held for sale 4 4 TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS 4,959 5,385 TOTAL ASSETS 13,344 12,301 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Share capital 743 767 Paid-in surplus and retained earnings 5,721 5,598 Treasury shares (37 (305 Translation adjustments 333 243 SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY GROUP SHARE 6,760 6,303 Non-controlling interests 49 47 TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY 6,809 6,350 Deferred tax liabilities 341 342 Provisions for pensions and other employee benefits 440 493 Other provisions and non-current liabilities 444 443 Non-current debt 2,690 2,680 TOTAL NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES 3,915 3,958 Accounts payable 1,381 1,274 Other creditors and accrued liabilities 448 430 Income tax payables 206 155 Other current financial liabilities 15 52 Current debt 570 82 Liabilities related to assets held for sale TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES 2,620 1,993 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY 13,344 12,301

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Shares issued Treasury shares Shareholders'

equity Group

share Non-controlling interests Shareholders'

equity (In millions of euros) Number Amount Paid-in

surplus Hybrid bonds Retained

earnings Translation

adjustments Number Amount At 1 January 2022 76,736,476 767 1,272 700 3,626 243 (2,779,553 (305 6,303 47 6,350 Cash dividend (5 (5 (5 Issuance of share capital Capital decrease by cancellation of treasury shares (2,450,435 (24 (246 2,450,435 270 Purchase of treasury shares (20,000 (2 (2 (2 Grants of treasury shares to employees Share-based payments 7 7 7 Issuance of hybrid bonds Redemption of hybrid bonds Other (1 (1 1 Transactions with shareholders (2,450,435 (24 (246 1 2,430,435 268 (1 1 Net income 329 329 1 330 Total income and expense recognized directly through

equity 39 90 129 129 Comprehensive income 368 90 458 1 459 At 31 March 2022 74,286,041 743 1,026 700 3,995 333 (349,118 (37 6,760 49 6,809

ALTERNATIVE PERFORMANCE INDICATORS

To monitor and analyse the financial performance of the Group and its activities, the Group management uses alternative performance indicators. These are financial indicators that are not defined by the IFRS. This note presents a reconciliation of these indicators and the aggregates from the consolidated financial statements under IFRS.

RECURRING OPERATING INCOME (REBIT) AND EBITDA (In millions of euros) 1st quarter 2022 1st quarter 2021 OPERATING INCOME 434 182 - Depreciation and amortization related to the revaluation of tangible and intangible assets as part of the

allocation of the purchase price of businesses (19 (17 - Other income and expenses (35 (24 RECURRING OPERATING INCOME (REBIT) 488 223 - Recurring depreciation and amortization of tangible and intangible assets (131 (135 EBITDA 619 358 Details of depreciation and amortization of tangible and intangible assets: (In millions of euros) 1st quarter 2022 1st quarter 2021 Depreciation and amortization of tangible and intangible assets (154 (146 Of which: Recurring depreciation and amortization of tangible and intangible assets (131 (135 Of which: Depreciation and amortization related to the revaluation of assets as part of the allocation of the

purchase price of businesses (19 (17 Of which: Impairment included in other income and expenses (4 6 ADJUSTED NET INCOME AND ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE (In millions of euros) 1st quarter 2022 1st quarter 2021 NET INCOME GROUP SHARE 329 124 - Depreciation and amortization related to the revaluation of tangible and intangible assets as part of the

allocation of the purchase price of businesses (19 (17 - Other income and expenses (35 (24 - Other income and expenses Non-controlling interests - Taxes on depreciation and amortization related to the revaluation of assets as part of the allocation of the

purchase price of businesses 4 4 - Taxes on other income and expenses 3 2 - One-time tax effects ADJUSTED NET INCOME 376 159 - Weighted average number of ordinary shares 75,747,926 76,479,782 - Weighted average number of potential ordinary shares 76,083,027 76,736,476 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE (in euros) 4.96 2.08 DILUTED ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE (in euros) 4.94 2.07 RECURRING CAPITAL EXPENDITURE (In millions of euros) 1st quarter 2022 1st quarter 2021 INTANGIBLE ASSETS AND PROPERTY, PLANT, AND EQUIPMENT ADDITIONS 112 127 - Exceptional capital expenditure 40 53 - Investments relating to portfolio management operations - Capital expenditure with no impact on net debt 0 2 RECURRING CAPITAL EXPENDITURE 72 72 CASH FLOWS (In millions of euros) 1st quarter 2022 1st quarter 2021 Cash flow from operating activities 150 151 + Cash flow from investing activities (1,669 (183 NET CASH FLOW (1,519 (32 - Net cash flow from portfolio management operations (1,496 (16 FREE CASH FLOW (23 (16 Exceptional capital expenditure (40 (53 - Non-recurring cash flow (9 (16 RECURRING CASH FLOW 26 53 The net cash flow from portfolio management operations corresponds to the impact of acquisition and divestment operations. Non-recurring cash flow corresponds to cash flow from other income and expenses.

NET DEBT (In millions of euros) End of March 2022 End of December 2021 Non-current debt 2,690 2,680 + Current debt 570 82 - Cash and cash equivalents 1,257 2,285 NET DEBT 2,003 477 + Hybrid bonds 700 700 NET DEBT AND HYBRID BONDS 2,703 1,177 WORKING CAPITAL (In millions of euros) End of March 2022 End of December 2021 Inventories 1,527 1,283 + Accounts receivable 1,848 1,432 + Other receivables including income taxes 288 272 + Other current financial assets 35 109 - Accounts payable 1,381 1,274 - Other liabilities including income taxes 654 585 - Other current financial liabilities 15 52 WORKING CAPITAL 1,648 1,185 CAPITAL EMPLOYED (In millions of euros) End of March 2022 End of December 2021 Goodwill, net 3,129 1,925 + Intangible assets (excluding goodwill), and property, plant and equipment, net 4,819 4,548 + Investments in equity affiliates 28 29 + Other investments and other non-current assets 268 270 + Working capital 1,648 1,185 CAPITAL EMPLOYED 9,892 7,957 Elements of capital employed classified as assets held for sale 4 4 CAPITAL EMPLOYED ADJUSTED 9,896 7,961

