Dufry International AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Dufry wins two new six-year duty-free and duty-paid contracts at Salvador International Airport in Brazil



05.05.2022 / 07:00



Dufry is delighted to announce that it has been awarded two new six-year concession contracts at Salvador International Airport in Brazil to operate an extended retail space with a total of three new shops, two of which will be duty-free and one of which will be duty-paid. With the new contract, a 788 m² walkthrough duty-paid store will be developed in the Departures Hall offering customers an extensive assortment of both local and international brands. In the International area, the total duty-free retail space of 825 m² will be divided across an arrivals and a departures store, which between them will offer a wide range of goods across all the product categories including beauty, liquor, food & confectionery, tobacco, toys & souvenirs, fashion and luxury accessories. Dufry has had a presence in the airport since 2015 where it currently operates a 95 m² last minute duty-paid store. The new contract thus further consolidates Dufry's strong footprint in South America and Brazil, where Dufry operates in 30 and 17 locations respectively and with Salvador International Airport being the 9th largest airport in Brazil, serving 36 destinations. Dufry will now develop significantly more retail space for the airport's 7 million passengers, of which 430,000 are international passengers, and take their airport shopping experience to an exciting new level. Gustavo Fagundes, Chief Operating Officer for South America comments, "Dufry is delighted to have been awarded this important new contract and we would like to take this opportunity to thank our partners at VINCI Airports for the trust they have shown in us. With the new stores, in which we will be integrating the latest digital technologies, we will be able to offer a first class airport shopping experience to passengers visiting Salvador International Airport." David Thompson, Commercial Director of VINCI Airports in Brazil said: "We believe Dufry will offer an even better experience to its customers at Salvador Airport, ensuring an attractive and diverse offer of imported and domestic goods. At a time when air travel is resuming, it is very important to have strong partners that help make the journey of our passengers exceptional." For further information:



CONTACT

RENZO RADICE DR. KRISTIN KÖHLER Global Head Corporate Global Head Investor Relations Communications & Public Affairs Phone: +41 79 563 18 09 Phone: +41 61 266 44 19 kristin.koehler@dufry.com renzo.radice@dufry.com

End of Media Release

