Das Instrument SNW FR0000120578 SANOFI SA INHABER EO 2 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 05.05.2022 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 06.05.2022

The instrument SNW FR0000120578 SANOFI SA INHABER EO 2 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 05.05.2022 and ex capital adjustment on 06.05.2022



Das Instrument 7PN1 SE0013108867 PAYNOVA AB O.N. EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 05.05.2022 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 06.05.2022

The instrument 7PN1 SE0013108867 PAYNOVA AB O.N. EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 05.05.2022 and ex capital adjustment on 06.05.2022



Das Instrument TAC NL0000345577 CTAC N.V. EO-,24 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 05.05.2022 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 06.05.2022

The instrument TAC NL0000345577 CTAC N.V. EO-,24 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 05.05.2022 and ex capital adjustment on 06.05.2022



Das Instrument OEA0 SE0015810577 OEM INTERN.(POST SPLIT) B EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 05.05.2022 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 06.05.2022

The instrument OEA0 SE0015810577 OEM INTERN.(POST SPLIT) B EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 05.05.2022 and ex capital adjustment on 06.05.2022

