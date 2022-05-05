Bitlocus Partners with Striga to Launch a Crypto-friendly Visa debit Card

VILNIUS, Lithuania, May 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bitlocus, a global emerging fintech company that provides a gateway for fiat users to interact with DeFi protocols, partners with Striga to offer a crypto-enabled debit card for eligible Bitlocus platform users.

The card will allow users to use their crypto funds to purchase goods and services the same way as they spend traditional currencies wherever Visa is accepted. That accounts for more than 70 million merchant locations world wide. Bitlocus cards will allow its users to spend their crypto on POS (Point of Sale) devices, withdraw cash from ATMs, or make online purchases.

While benefits for retail customers are obvious, Bitlocus card platform will be beneficial for business clients too. For example,they will be able to make payments with their tokens listed on Bitlocus exchange. In addition, business clients will be provided with an opportunity to have their brand on the card.

Andrius Normantas, CEO at Bitlocus, says: "the card is a natural addition to the portfolio of other Bitlocus products. Digital currencies and the crypto ecosystem in general are gaining momentum, and we want our clients to benefit from this shift as much as possible".

Bernardo Magnani, CEO at Striga, says: "our Partnership with Bitlocus has been critical in the evolution of Striga as a company and dates to our early days when we were running our own crypto card program under the brand Lastbit. We are honored to have been selected by Bitlocus to power their ambitious crypto-enabled card program and excited to kick-off this new stage in our partnership."

Both virtual and physical cards will be introduced. The registration to the waiting list will be announced shortly.

About Bitlocus

Bitlocus is a global financial technology company. The main mission of Bitlocus is to bring fiat and cryptocurrencies together via features such as fiat-to-crypto exchange, payment cards, crypto payments processing, liquidity, and other services. For more information please visit https://bitlocus.com/.

About Striga

Striga is a crypto-native banking as a service platform that enables fintech and crypto startups to build and scale crypto-and-fiat blended applications in Europe, such as crypto-enabled card programs. Striga is backed by world-class investors in Silicon Valley such as YCombinator, Berkeley SkyDeck, and Charlie Lee (creator of Litecoin). For more information on please visit https://striga.com/.

