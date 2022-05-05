AllClear Travel Insurance: ALLCLEAR TRAVEL INSURANCE: PROPORTION OF BRITS PLANNING AN OVERSEAS SUMMER HOLIDAY DOUBLES IN A YEAR

LONDON, May 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The number of Britons planning an overseas summer holiday has almost doubled since this time last year - rising from 34% to 64% in 12-months, according to research from AllClear Travel Insurance.

As an integral part of its research that tracks travel trends over time, AllClear asked a representative sample of 2,016 adults about their overseas holiday plans for this summer, and compared results to a similar survey conducted this time last year. The results have given the strongest indication yet of just how much traveller confidence has returned in the last year.

Key findings:

Relaxing in the sun is top of the list for holidays this summer - with twice as many people this year wanting a relaxing beach holiday abroad (29%, up from 15% this time last year). In addition, the percentage of people wanting a pampering hotel break by the pool has also doubled (rising from 10% to 20%). Adventurous holidays this summer are second to the simple holiday pleasures that many people have so evidently missed over the last two pandemic years.

Resurgent travel demand for the summer period is also strong among older travellers, with 46% of over 65-year-olds planning a holiday abroad this summer - up from 33% last year. For those declaring a pre-existing medical condition, the sentiment was very much the same, with 58% looking forward to an overseas holiday this summer.

AllClear's research suggests the pent-up demand for overseas travel has not been seriously compromised by recent cost-of-living hikes that many households have had to deal with. Whilst 87% of people surveyed indicated they would be making cutbacks in the weeks ahead, holidays were not first in line for attention. Spending on clothes and luxuries (42%), restaurants and eating out (43%) emerged as the key areas where people would prune their spending, before considering cuts to food shopping (24%) and holiday spend (25%). This trend was consistent across all age groups.

Chris Rolland, CEO at AllClear commented: "Travel disruption over Easter at airports was a headache for many, but it did indicate a level of pent-up demand for overseas travel, following two years of lockdown and travel restrictions. The travel industry really needs a strong bounce-back and we're already gearing up for a very busy summer period by significantly increasing our headcount to meet that demand."