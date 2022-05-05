Anzeige
Donnerstag, 05.05.2022
Sondermeldung: Jetzt ganz große Kurschance vor “Mega-Turnaround” (430%)?
Anzeige

WKN: A0YAV3 ISIN: GB00B41H7391 Ticker-Symbol: 21W 
Frankfurt
05.05.22
09:07 Uhr
4,600 Euro
+0,020
+0,44 %
Branche
Fahrzeuge
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
PR Newswire
05.05.2022 | 08:04
Redde Northgate Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

London, May 4

5 May 2022

REDDE NORTHGATE PLC

("Redde Northgate" or the "Group" or the "Company")

Transaction in Own Shares

Redde Northgate plc (LSE:REDD) announces that on 4 May 2022 it purchased the following number of its own shares to be held in treasury:

Class of shares: Ordinary shares of 50p ("shares")
Number of shares purchased: 100,000
Weighted average purchase price paid: 387.419 pence per share
Highest purchase price paid: 389 pence per share
Lowest purchase price paid: 385 pence per share

Following the above transaction, the Company's issued share capital consists of 246,091,423 ordinary shares of 50p each, of which 2,025,991 ordinary shares are held in treasury, and 1,000,000 preference shares of 50p each which do not carry any rights to vote. Therefore the total number of voting rights in the Company is 244,065,432, which may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as incorporated into UK domestic law by the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Numis Securities Limited on behalf of the Company as part of the Company's buyback programme.

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions (all of 4 May 2022)

Number of shares
purchased		Transaction price
(GB pence per share)		Time of transactionTransaction reference numberVenue
1606388.00 08:36:2400058646249TRLO0LSE
1355388.50 08:52:2300058646915TRLO0LSE
1408388.00 08:52:2500058646916TRLO0LSE
1491387.50 08:52:2900058646917TRLO0LSE
1500387.50 08:57:1500058647137TRLO0LSE
1069387.00 09:04:1600058647492TRLO0LSE
1604387.00 09:04:1600058647494TRLO0LSE
443387.00 09:04:1600058647493TRLO0LSE
1354386.50 09:18:3000058648040TRLO0LSE
1109386.50 09:18:3000058648041TRLO0LSE
369386.50 09:18:3700058648053TRLO0LSE
1171387.50 09:41:4300058649202TRLO0LSE
312387.50 09:41:4300058649201TRLO0LSE
74387.50 09:41:4300058649203TRLO0LSE
1482387.00 09:53:0300058649561TRLO0LSE
34386.50 09:53:0300058649566TRLO0LSE
909386.50 09:53:0300058649563TRLO0LSE
126386.50 09:54:4300058649623TRLO0LSE
216386.50 09:58:4300058649826TRLO0LSE
230386.50 10:00:3300058649916TRLO0LSE
1253386.50 10:02:4100058649999TRLO0LSE
85386.50 10:02:4100058650000TRLO0LSE
1378386.00 10:44:1900058651494TRLO0LSE
400386.00 10:44:1900058651495TRLO0LSE
1331385.50 10:45:1100058651520TRLO0LSE
236385.50 10:45:1100058651522TRLO0LSE
629385.00 10:48:2300058651622TRLO0LSE
879385.00 10:48:2300058651624TRLO0LSE
95385.50 10:51:3300058651759TRLO0LSE
2748386.00 11:01:2000058652275TRLO0LSE
400386.00 11:01:2000058652276TRLO0LSE
1325385.50 11:01:3100058652279TRLO0LSE
1586385.50 11:05:0000058652476TRLO0LSE
1250385.00 11:13:2400058652911TRLO0LSE
87385.00 11:13:2400058652910TRLO0LSE
101385.00 11:13:2400058652909TRLO0LSE
98385.00 11:13:2400058652908TRLO0LSE
630388.50 11:37:3500058653912TRLO0LSE
661388.50 11:40:1700058653989TRLO0LSE
181388.50 11:40:1700058653990TRLO0LSE
253389.00 11:49:4500058654364TRLO0LSE
232389.00 11:51:4500058654458TRLO0LSE
294389.00 11:53:3600058654519TRLO0LSE
440389.00 11:53:3600058654520TRLO0LSE
327389.00 11:53:3600058654521TRLO0LSE
1389.00 11:53:3600058654522TRLO0LSE
945389.00 11:53:3600058654523TRLO0LSE
376389.00 11:53:3600058654524TRLO0LSE
268389.00 11:53:3600058654525TRLO0LSE
126388.50 11:55:1600058654572TRLO0LSE
1573388.50 11:55:1600058654571TRLO0LSE
429388.50 11:58:4800058654740TRLO0LSE
144388.50 11:58:4800058654739TRLO0LSE
23388.50 11:58:4800058654741TRLO0LSE
60388.50 12:02:0400058654899TRLO0LSE
32388.50 12:02:0400058654898TRLO0LSE
636388.50 12:02:0400058654897TRLO0LSE
386388.50 12:02:0400058654900TRLO0LSE
319388.50 12:23:1300058655679TRLO0LSE
175388.50 12:23:1300058655678TRLO0LSE
216388.50 12:23:2900058655690TRLO0LSE
759388.50 12:23:2900058655691TRLO0LSE
287388.00 12:32:4300058656176TRLO0LSE
500388.00 12:32:4300058656175TRLO0LSE
652388.00 12:32:4300058656174TRLO0LSE
313388.00 12:41:5200058656590TRLO0LSE
226388.00 12:41:5200058656589TRLO0LSE
298388.00 12:41:5200058656592TRLO0LSE
652388.00 12:41:5200058656591TRLO0LSE
129388.00 12:50:1200058656914TRLO0LSE
235388.00 12:53:5300058657044TRLO0LSE
265388.00 12:53:5300058657045TRLO0LSE
647388.00 12:57:4900058657175TRLO0LSE
461388.00 13:02:3100058657349TRLO0LSE
213388.00 13:02:3100058657348TRLO0LSE
226388.00 13:03:4400058657418TRLO0LSE
288388.00 13:11:0400058657865TRLO0LSE
219388.00 13:11:0400058657864TRLO0LSE
389388.00 13:11:3700058657905TRLO0LSE
551388.00 13:11:3700058657904TRLO0LSE
150388.00 13:11:3700058657903TRLO0LSE
362388.00 13:11:3700058657902TRLO0LSE
339388.00 13:11:3700058657901TRLO0LSE
1051387.50 13:24:2500058658727TRLO0LSE
385387.50 13:24:2500058658726TRLO0LSE
1529387.00 13:25:4800058658781TRLO0LSE
617387.00 13:32:5200058659196TRLO0LSE
400387.00 13:32:5200058659195TRLO0LSE
8387.00 13:42:4600058659825TRLO0LSE
865387.00 13:42:4600058659826TRLO0LSE
657387.00 13:42:4600058659827TRLO0LSE
1533386.50 13:50:3500058660229TRLO0LSE
76386.50 13:51:3500058660278TRLO0LSE
919386.50 13:51:3500058660277TRLO0LSE
400386.50 13:51:3500058660276TRLO0LSE
615386.50 13:57:1600058660631TRLO0LSE
205386.50 13:57:1600058660630TRLO0LSE
231386.50 14:11:2900058661433TRLO0LSE
1085386.50 14:11:2900058661434TRLO0LSE
433387.00 14:32:1000058662849TRLO0LSE
32387.00 14:32:1000058662848TRLO0LSE
695387.00 14:32:1000058662847TRLO0LSE
703387.00 14:32:1000058662846TRLO0LSE
315387.00 14:32:1000058662845TRLO0LSE
117387.00 14:32:1000058662852TRLO0LSE
433387.00 14:32:1000058662851TRLO0LSE
1000387.00 14:32:1000058662850TRLO0LSE
41386.50 14:32:1000058662853TRLO0LSE
345386.50 14:32:1200058662859TRLO0LSE
1164386.50 14:32:1200058662858TRLO0LSE
453386.50 14:32:1200058662860TRLO0LSE
1619388.00 14:40:0800058663494TRLO0LSE
827388.00 14:40:0800058663499TRLO0LSE
633388.00 14:40:0800058663500TRLO0LSE
572388.00 14:42:2500058663619TRLO0LSE
689388.00 14:42:5600058663646TRLO0LSE
778388.00 14:43:0000058663647TRLO0LSE
385389.00 14:52:5900058664470TRLO0LSE
1945388.00 14:53:0300058664488TRLO0LSE
434388.50 14:53:0300058664492TRLO0LSE
400388.50 14:53:0300058664489TRLO0LSE
1590388.00 15:05:5800058665777TRLO0LSE
131388.00 15:05:5800058665782TRLO0LSE
94388.00 15:05:5800058665781TRLO0LSE
588388.00 15:05:5800058665780TRLO0LSE
337388.00 15:05:5800058665779TRLO0LSE
344388.00 15:05:5800058665778TRLO0LSE
1593388.50 15:28:4200058668023TRLO0LSE
1344388.50 15:28:4800058668041TRLO0LSE
1555388.00 15:28:5400058668044TRLO0LSE
1363388.00 15:28:5400058668043TRLO0LSE
1344388.00 15:31:5800058668274TRLO0LSE
704388.50 15:31:5800058668277TRLO0LSE
402388.50 15:31:5800058668276TRLO0LSE
400388.50 15:31:5800058668275TRLO0LSE
736387.50 15:44:0200058669251TRLO0LSE
1507387.50 15:45:5300058669376TRLO0LSE
796387.50 15:45:5300058669375TRLO0LSE
129388.00 15:55:3600058670124TRLO0LSE
598388.00 15:55:3600058670123TRLO0LSE
862388.00 15:55:3600058670122TRLO0LSE
260388.00 15:57:2600058670225TRLO0LSE
26388.00 15:57:2600058670224TRLO0LSE
470388.00 15:57:2600058670223TRLO0LSE
261388.00 16:00:3600058670546TRLO0LSE
511388.00 16:00:3600058670545TRLO0LSE
50388.00 16:00:3600058670544TRLO0LSE
649388.00 16:00:3600058670543TRLO0LSE
731388.00 16:04:0600058670792TRLO0LSE
233388.00 16:04:0600058670791TRLO0LSE
270388.00 16:06:0600058670959TRLO0LSE
224388.00 16:06:0600058670958TRLO0LSE
601388.00 16:06:0600058670960TRLO0LSE
1166388.00 16:09:1600058671220TRLO0LSE
233388.00 16:09:1600058671219TRLO0LSE
223388.00 16:13:1600058671762TRLO0LSE
360388.00 16:13:1600058671763TRLO0LSE
343388.00 16:13:3600058671785TRLO0LSE
306388.00 16:13:3600058671784TRLO0LSE
603388.00 16:13:3600058671783TRLO0LSE
225387.50 16:15:1300058671961TRLO0LSE
500387.50 16:15:1300058671960TRLO0LSE
168387.50 16:15:1300058671959TRLO0LSE
201387.50 16:15:1300058671963TRLO0LSE
299387.50 16:15:1300058671962TRLO0LSE
665387.50 16:18:1300058672281TRLO0LSE
319387.50 16:18:1300058672280TRLO0LSE
466387.00 16:22:1400058672788TRLO0LSE

Notes

This announcement is made in accordance with the requirements of Listing Rule 12.4.6.

For further information contact:

Buchanan

David Rydell/Jamie Hooper/Tilly Abraham +44 (0) 207 466 5000

Notes to Editors:

Redde Northgate is the leading integrated mobility solutions platform providing services across the vehicle lifecycle. The Company offers integrated mobility solutions to businesses, fleet operators, insurers, OEMs and other customers across seven key areas: vehicle rental, vehicle data, accident management, vehicle repairs, fleet management, service and maintenance, vehicle ancillary services and vehicle sales.

The Company's core purpose is to keep its customers mobile, whether through meeting their regular mobility needs or by servicing and supporting them when unforeseen events occur. With its considerable scale and reach, Redde Northgate's mission is to offer a market-leading customer proposition and drive enhanced returns for shareholders by creating value through sustainable compounding growth. The Group aims to achieve this through the delivery of its strategic framework of Focus, Drive and Broaden.

Redde Northgate services its customers through a network and diversified fleet of over 120,000 owned and leased vehicles, supporting over 600,000 managed vehicles, with more than 170 workshop, body shop and rental locations across the UK, Ireland and Spain and a specialist team of over 6,000 automotive services professionals.

Further information please visit the Company's website:

www.reddenorthgate.com

© 2022 PR Newswire
