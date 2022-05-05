BASE RESOURCES LIMITED - Non-Executive Director resignation
BASE RESOURCES LIMITED
Non-Executive Director resignation
African mineral sands producer, Base Resources Limited (ASX & AIM: BSE) (Base Resources or the Company) advises that Janine Herzig has resigned as a Non-Executive Director of the Company.
Ms Herzig's resignation is for personal reasons having regard to her commitments outside the Board. Ms Herzig joined the Board as an independent Non-Executive Director in October 2020 and was a member of the Company's Remuneration & Nomination Committee, a member of the Risk Committee and a member of the Environment, Social & Ethics Committee.
As at the date of her resignation, Ms Herzig held no interests in any of the securities of the Company.
Chair, Michael Stirzaker said: "It has been a pleasure having Janine on the Board and I thank Janine for her contribution to both the Board and its Committees. On behalf of the Board and management of Base Resources, I sincerely wish Janine all the best for her future endeavours."
