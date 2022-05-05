Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 5, 2022) - Graph Blockchain Inc. (CSE: GBLC) (OTC Pink: REGRF) (FSE: RT5A) ("Graph" or the "Company") is pleased to report that certain members of the Board of Directors and Senior Management have purchased approximately 10.5 million shares of the Company in open-market transactions. This represents approximately 2.5% of the total outstanding shares of the Company.

"We are very excited about our recent developments at Graph including signing Ronaldinho as the Global Ambassador for New World and his upcoming NFT launch(es) and the use of our platform for Augmented Reality including our recent signing with Pure Spirits. We have many other events planned for the second half of the year, including our spin out of Coin Analyser Inc. These purchases show managements commitment to the success of Graph. I look forward to continuing to grow the company and build more value for our shareholders," said Paul Haber, Chairman and CEO.

About New World Inc.

New World is an augmented reality art focused NFT company that allows creators, musicians, and celebrities to have access to an NFT distribution canvas to create and sell digital art. By selling digital art, artists are able to reach a broader market (both geographically and demographically), and as a result of the blockchain, continue to benefit financially through economic participation in future sales. New World has built this platform and has already signed such notable artists as Diogo Snow, who has produced numerous pieces for celebrity clients including Drake, and Fetty Wap, an American rapper, singer and songwriter who has over 6.5 million Instagram followers, as well as many others. Additional information on New World is available at http://newworldinc.io.

About Graph Blockchain Inc.

Graph Blockchain provides shareholders with exposure to various areas of Decentralized Finance (DeFi). Focusing on altcoins through its wholly owned subsidiaries Babbage Mining Corp., a Proof of Stake ("POS") miner, and Beyond the Moon Inc. an IDO focused company, Graph gives investors exposure to the vast emerging market of cryptocurrencies with the significant technological disruption and potential gains altcoins represent. In addition, through its investment in New World, Graph is providing its shareholders with exposure to rapidly growing and emerging NFT market. Additional information on the Company is available at www.graphblockchain.com.

