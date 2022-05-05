PGS ASA: Secures Large MultiClient Campaign in Norwegian Sea

May 5, 2022, Oslo, Norway: PGS has secured solid industry pre-funding for a large MultiClient survey on the Northwest shelf of the Norwegian Sea. The Ramform Atlas is currently mobilizing for the survey, with scheduled acquisition start around May 10.

"This is the first large-scale MultiClient survey we are acquiring offshore Norway since 2020, as we experience increasing demand for high-fidelity MultiClient data from renewed exploration interest among our clients. The Ramform Atlas will acquire approximately 6,000 square kilometers of new GeoStreamer data in a second azimuth to existing GeoStreamer MultiClient data in the region yielding a Dual Azimuth product," says President & CEO in PGS, Rune Olav Pedersen.

