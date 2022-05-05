Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 05.05.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 667 internationalen Medien
Sondermeldung: Jetzt ganz große Kurschance vor “Mega-Turnaround” (430%)?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 913231 ISIN: NO0010199151 Ticker-Symbol: PGS1 
Tradegate
05.05.22
09:14 Uhr
0,520 Euro
+0,030
+6,12 %
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
PGS ASA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
PGS ASA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,5130,52209:34
0,5260,53609:20
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
05.05.2022 | 08:05
140 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

PGS ASA: Secures Large MultiClient Campaign in Norwegian Sea

May 5, 2022, Oslo, Norway: PGS has secured solid industry pre-funding for a large MultiClient survey on the Northwest shelf of the Norwegian Sea. The Ramform Atlas is currently mobilizing for the survey, with scheduled acquisition start around May 10.

"This is the first large-scale MultiClient survey we are acquiring offshore Norway since 2020, as we experience increasing demand for high-fidelity MultiClient data from renewed exploration interest among our clients. The Ramform Atlas will acquire approximately 6,000 square kilometers of new GeoStreamer data in a second azimuth to existing GeoStreamer MultiClient data in the region yielding a Dual Azimuth product," says President & CEO in PGS, Rune Olav Pedersen.

FOR DETAILS, CONTACT:

Bård Stenberg, VP IR & Corporate Communication

Mobile: +47 99 24 52 35

***

PGS ASA and its subsidiaries.

***

The information included herein contains certain forward-looking statements that address activities, events or developments that the Company expects, projects, believes or anticipates will or may occur in the future. These statements are based on various assumptions made by the Company, which are beyond its control and are subject to certain additional risks and uncertainties. The Company is subject to a large number of risk factors including but not limited to the demand for seismic services, the demand for data from our multi-client data library, the attractiveness of our technology, unpredictable changes in governmental regulations affecting our markets and extreme weather conditions. For a further description of other relevant risk factors we refer to our Annual Report for 2021. As a result of these and other risk factors, actual events and our actual results may differ materially from those indicated in or implied by such forward-looking statements. The reservation is also made that inaccuracies or mistakes may occur in the information given above about current status of the Company or its business. Any reliance on the information above is at the risk of the reader, and PGS disclaims any and all liability in this respect.


PGS-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.