- (PLX AI) - AcadeMedia Q3 sales SEK 3,802 million.
- • Q3 net income SEK 155 million
|4,956
|5,015
|09:40
|AcadeMedia Q3 EBIT SEK 313 Million
|ACADEMEDIA AB
|4,938
|-8,22 %