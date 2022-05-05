Citycon Oyj: Citycon among Financial Times' European Climate Leaders for the second consecutive year

CITYCON OYJ Corporate Press Release 5 May 2022

HELSINKI, May 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Citycon is among Europe's Climate Leader companies according to Financial Times and German research company Statista. Citycon is the only Finnish real estate company included on the list and is in the top quarter of all European companies regardless of the sector.

"We are proud to be recognized among the Climate Leaders for the second consecutive year. This acknowledgement provides evidence of the hard work done by Cityconners to implement targeted measures to reduce greenhouse gas emissions", says F. Scott Ball, the Chief Executive Officer of Citycon.

The Europe's Climate Leader report includes European companies that have reduced greenhouse gas emissions most in relation to their revenues during 2015-2020. According to The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC), greenhouse gas emissions are growing in all business sectors despite current actions to limit global warming to 1,5°C. Strong emission reductions are required to succeed, and this is why Citycon was the first real estate company in Finland to join the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi).

Citycon commits to continue reducing greenhouse gas emissions in line with the 1,5°C Paris goal and received target validation from SBTi, which is a partnership between CDP, the United Nations Global Compact, World Resources Institute (WRI) and the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF).

A tangible example of Citycon's ambition level on sustainability is the urban centre Lippulaiva which opened its doors on March 31 in Espoonlahti near Helsinki. Lippulaiva is the world's first centre to be awarded Smart Building's Gold certificate. Lippulaiva's construction and design are also recognised with the LEED Gold environmental certificate.

Lippulaiva will connect eight residential towers with an urban centre housing both everyday necessities as well as public services. The centre also houses a metro and bus station and, due to its advanced energy solutions including geo-energy, solar panels and smart management of electricity consumption, Lippulaiva is carbon neutral from opening day.

"Sustainability is integrated into Citycon's operations, development projects and community activities. Lippulaiva with its pioneering energy solutions is the highlight of our long-term, consistent sustainability efforts, and Lippulaiva demonstrates that sustainable business is good business", F. Scott Ball concludes.

Citycon is the leading owner, developer and manager of multipurpose urban centres. Our centres in key urban areas combine retail, office premises and housing with well-functioning traffic connections. We are committed to sustainable property maintenance, and the total value of the property portfolio in the Nordic countries managed by Citycon is approximately EUR 4.5 billion. Our centres offer grocery goods, health care services and other services that cater to the daily needs of our customers.

Citycon has investment-grade credit ratings from Moody's (Baa3) and Standard & Poor's (BBB-). Citycon's shares are listed on NASDAQ Helsinki Ltd.

