Travis Perkins (TPK) Travis Perkins: Transaction in Own Shares 05-May-2022 / 07:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Transactions in Own Shares

Travis Perkins plc (the "Company") announces that it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of 11.205105 pence each on the London Stock Exchange, from Citigroup Global Markets Limited as part of its second share buy-back programme announced on 1 March 2022:

Date of purchase: 4 May 2022 Number of Ordinary Shares Purchased: 318,000 Highest price paid per share (GBP): GBP12.2400 Lowest price paid per share (GBP): GBP11.7000 Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBP): GBP11.7897

The repurchased shares will be held in treasury (and some may subsequently be transferred to the Company's employee benefit trust). Following the purchase of these shares, Travis Perkins holds 4,807,978 of its ordinary shares in treasury and has 210,217,948 ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares).

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, a full breakdown of the purchases of ordinary shares made by Citigroup Global Markets Limited on behalf of the Company on an individual basis can be found by clicking on the link at the end of this announcement.

Aggregated information is set out below.

Trading Venue Volume weighted average price (GBP) Aggregated volume XLON 11.8007 190,000 BATE 11.7822 72,000 ChiX 11.7620 56,000

For further information, please contact:

Investor Relations:

Matt Worster

+44 (0) 7990 088548

Matt.worster@travisperkins.co.uk

Attachment File: Breakdown of the purchases of ordinary shares on an individual basis

