Triple Point Social Housing REIT (SOHO): Well positioned for growth

Triple Point Social Housing REIT (SOHO) delivered a strong performance in FY21 with its portfolio of long lease specialised social housing assets continuing to perform as expected. With predominantly uncapped index-linked rent uplifts and fully fixed borrowing rates it is extremely well positioned in the current inflationary environment, while capital remains available for further accretive acquisitions.

FY21 DPS of 5.20p represents a yield of 6.1%, with inflation enhancing the prospects for growth, reflected in our FY22e DPS of 5.52p. Meanwhile the shares trade at a c 21% discount to end-FY21 NAV. Click here to view the full report or here to sign up to receive research as it is published.

