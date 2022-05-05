Anzeige
Vimian Group Publishes Annual Report for 2021

STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN / ACCESSWIRE / May 5, 2022 / Vimian Group (STO:VIMIAN)

Vimian Group has published its Annual Report for 2021. The Annual Report also includes Vimian Group's Sustainability Report.

Vimian Group's Annual Report including Sustainability Report for 2021 can be found here:
https://vimian.com/investors/reports-and-presentations/

For further information, please contact:

Maria Dahllöf Tullberg
Head of IR, Communications & Sustainability
maria.tullberg@vimian.com
+46 736 26 88 86

About Vimian

Vimian is a global, fast-growing group of innovation-driven companies with a shared passion for making a positive impact through improving animal health. Together, we put science, technology and our customers' needs at the centre of everything we do to deliver effective solutions to veterinary professionals, labs and pet parents around the world. We bring together pioneering and entrepreneurial businesses in animal health, with an aim to create a uniquely diversified proposition of products and services of the highest standard. Our group covers four essential and rapidly evolving areas within animal health: Specialty Pharma, Diagnostics, Veterinary Services and MedTech. Vimian provides individual businesses with access to our networks, expertise, infrastructure and capital to accelerate innovation and growth. We are as passionate about supporting leadership within our existing businesses, as we are about welcoming new partners to the Vimian family - together helping us make an even greater impact by improving animal health. Headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, Vimian and our family of companies reach over 15,000 customers in +150 markets, employ more than 600 people and have a combined annual turnover of approximately EUR 170 million. FNCA Sweden AB is appointed the Company's Certified Adviser, info@fnca.se, +46 (0) 8-528 00 399. For more information, please visit: www.vimian.com.

Attachments

ANNUAL REPORT

SOURCE: Vimian Group



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/700283/Vimian-Group-Publishes-Annual-Report-for-2021

© 2022 ACCESSWIRE
