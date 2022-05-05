Solarwatt and Stiebel Eltron have agreed to cooperate on the development of heat pumps.From pv magazine Germany German PV module supplier Solarwatt has signed an agreement with Stiebel Eltron to cooperate on the development of heat pumps. Dresden-based Solarwatt sees the deal as its next step to becoming a sector coupler. Previously, it has signed an electromobility partnership with German carmaker BMW. "If we consistently implement sector coupling in single-family homes, we can save 20% to 25% of CO2 emissions in Germany," said Managing Director Detlef Neuhaus. The companies will cooperate on ...

