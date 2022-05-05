Empower Clinics Inc.: Empower Clinics Provides Business Update

Vancouver Testing Clinics Ready for Cruise Ship Season's 1.2M Passengers, MediSure Ships 25,000 Units of Vitamin D Test Kits to Pharmacies, The Medi-Collective Has Rush on Patient On-Boarding

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / May 5, 2022 / Empower Clinics Inc. (CSE:CBDT) (Frankfurt:8EC) (OTCQB:EPWCF) (the "Company" or "Empower") is pleased to provide a business update on key initiatives of the Company and its subsidiaries.

"The evolution of a growth company takes time and commitment…and passion matters. Healthcare is an important industry. It is a massive industry, and we are an important part of it." stated Steven McAuley, Chairman & CEO. "We have a team of professionals who care about patients, health outcomes and the importance of our shareholders. That's community…our collective…our journey together."

COVID-19 Testing for Cruise Ship Travelers in Vancouver, BC

After a two-year pause, cruise ship season has returned to Vancouver on April 10th. Empower is leading the way in providing COVID-19 testing to travelers as the only accredited facilities in close proximity to the cruise ship terminal in Vancouver. Empower was the first testing site with Diagnostic Accreditation Program (DAP) certification adjacent to the Port of Vancouver - which expects more than 300 cruise ships this season.

Empower has been engaging, supporting, and servicing the cruise lines in the last month. As more traveler's cruise with confidence, ship volumes are increasing every week which directly leads to an increase in testing volumes at our testing sites. Historically, more than 1 million cruise ship travelers come through Vancouver yearly from April to October.

The company is implementing an improved online appointment setting and payment system to capture advance bookings and lock-in future revenues.

MediSure

In April 2022, MediSure launched the first Health Canada approved at-home Vitamin D testing kit. Pre-launch orders were secured online and made available to PharmaChoice for its more than 800 pharmacies. Since announcing the launch, new pharmacy clients, wholesalers and distributors have placed orders to allow reach across the 14,000 pharmacies in Canada.

MediSure has recently shipped 25,000 units from its first production run to the largest wholesale pharmacy distribution group in Canada. The company is in advanced discussions with the largest national pharmacy brands. Consumers continue to order directly online at www.medisure.ca

Since its acquisition by Empower, MediSure has experienced strong year-over-year and quarter-over-quarter revenue growth. MediSure has a robust product development pipeline for at-home testing solutions including products to advance its leadership in diabetes management and a first "Made in Canada" rapid antigen test that awaits approval from Health Canada.

The Medi-Collective ("TMC")

In January 2022, TMC opened its first integrated healthcare clinic in London, Ontario. More than 1,100 patients have registered, and physicians are currently processing and onboarding this overwhelming demand. The TMC clinic in Kitchener, Ontario is also experiencing strong demand with more than 600 patients who have registered and are currently being onboarded. Both London and Kitchener clinics will not be accepting any more registrations for medical doctors at this time. Paramedical services continue to expand and TMC is aggressively recruiting physicians and paramedical practitioners to handle patient demand at all of its clinics.

Laboratory Services ("Lab")

The Empower Lab division is utilizing its state-of-the-art laboratory, and experienced scientists and medical staff to leverage its capabilities to continue to expand its COVID-19 testing program across a variety of industries. In addition, the team will start focusing on bringing MediSure at-home testing products to the U.S.

"The COVID-19 pandemic has created an evolution in healthcare; in the way laboratory diagnostics testing and services are conducted and delivered. These services are more fundamental than ever to the health of communities, businesses, and economies." Said Steven McAuley, Chairman & CEO. "The Empower laboratory division has a vision of delivering improved healthcare outcomes to everyone, with at-home self-directed testing products and protocols. They are easy to use, cost-effective and will provide personal health information, quickly, privately, and more efficiently. An overall better approach to diagnostics."

Empower Clinics is pleased to announce an AGORACOM Video Q&A, which provides investors with the opportunity to submit questions for response by CEO Steven McAuley.

VIDEO Q&A DETAILS

Shareholders are able to submit questions by either:

Posting directly to the Empower Verified Forum on AGORACOM and checking the "?" box

Posting on Twitter to both @EmpowerClinics and @Agoracom with the any of the following hashtags empowerclinics_QA, CBDTQA, CBDT_QA

Questions must be posted by no later than Sunday May 8th at 9pm EST.

Empower anticipates the video Q&A to be released on Tuesday May 10th 2022.

This press release is available on the Empower Clinics Verified Forum on AGORACOM for shareholder discussion, questions and engagement with management https://agoracom.com/ir/EmpowerClinics

ABOUT EMPOWER:

Empower is an integrated healthcare company that provides body and mind wellness for patients through its clinics, with digital and telemedicine care, a medical device company and world-class medical diagnostics laboratories. Supported by an experienced leadership team, Empower is aggressively growing its clinical and digital presence across North America. Our Health & Wellness and Diagnostics & Technology business units are positioned to positively impact the integrated health of our patients, while simultaneously providing long term value for our shareholders.

SOBRE EMPOWER:

Empower es una empresa de atención médica integrada que brinda bienestar físico y mental a los pacientes a través de sus clínicas, con atención digital y de telemedicina, una empresa de dispositivos médicos y laboratorios de diagnóstico médico de clase mundial. Con el respaldo de un equipo de liderazgo experimentado, Empower está aumentando agresivamente su presencia clínica y digital en América del Norte. Nuestras unidades de negocios de Salud y Bienestar y Diagnóstico y Tecnología están posicionadas para impactar positivamente en la salud integral de nuestros pacientes, al mismo tiempo que brindan valor a largo plazo para nuestros accionistas.

