Allspring Global Investments (Allspring), a leading independent asset manager with more than US$541 billion in assets under management*, today announced the appointment of Marco Negri to lead its new Milan office.

Marco joins Allspring with over 18 years' experience working for global asset managers and leading business development and sales strategy in Southern Europe. Reporting to Sylvain Agar, Head of International Financial Institutions, Marco will be responsible for expanding Allspring's local presence and servicing a growing portfolio of wholesale, retail intermediary and institutional clients in Italy.

Before joining Allspring, Marco worked as Country Head, Italy, at La Financière de l'Echiquier and as Head of Southern Europe for Legg Mason Global Asset Management, overseeing the company's sales efforts in France, Italy and Iberia. He also held senior roles at UBS Global Asset Management, SGR and Dexia Asset Management.

Andy Sowerby, Head of the International Client Group at Allspring, shared "We are delighted to have someone of Marco's calibre join our team. He has deep knowledge of the Italian market and will lead our efforts in this important geography. Allspring Global Investments is deeply committed to creating local teams in key markets to work with our clients to better meet their needs. The establishment of our Milan office is an important development in this regard".

