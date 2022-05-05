The firm has grown from 100 to 650+ employees in just three years. It has opened new offices in Montreal and Vancouver and is now building a suite of insight services solutions to provide investment and corporate decisions with on-demand knowledge to solve pressing knowledge problems.

London-headquartered information services company, Dialectica, has today announced the launch of B2B Surveys service to enhance its comprehensive portfolio of bespoke insights services. The proposition is designed to enable Dialectica's clients the world's leading consulting, hedge fund, and private equity companies to gather proprietary quantitative insights utilizing research methods that have historically been limited to the B2C insights world. The product development has been born out of client requests for a bespoke survey offering that matches the firm's expert interview proposition.

Dialectica's B2B Surveys proposition has been architected to ensure clients can hold the confidence that their research datasets are representative of their highly niche markets of interest and with the assurance that survey responses are from the right B2B decision-makers. The service offers a one-stop-shop offering of survey design advisory, programming of the survey, custom recruitment of expert respondents and visualization of survey outputs. Critically the service provides transparency in survey respondent identity and enables high-speed insights generation to meet tight M&A deal and decision-making timetables. (Photo: Business Wire)

"Private equity, hedge fund and consulting companies compete for access to proprietary insights and unique angles. Our B2B Survey proposition has been designed to enable Dialectica clients to generate differentiated quantified market insights where previously they had to rely on anecdotal qualitative narrative. Clients need fast access to real-time data and information to inform critical business decisions. Over the years, our clients have shared with us that while they had success launching survey programs in B2C markets, they faced challenges in gathering survey insights in niche B2B markets. By using a Dialectica B2B Survey; clients are able to properly evidence decision making within their consulting reports, investment committee papers, and corporate strategy decks," said Fred Corkett, Managing Director and Co-founder at Dialectica, who is leading the company's Innovation Unit.

Dialectica's Client Service team follows an agile research-first approach. Rather than rely on a static database like many other traditional expert network firms; the company starts with understanding the mandate the client is working on and follow through with comprehensive sector, market, value chain and company mapping. A comprehensive research playbook and a deep understanding of client needs enables its research team to generate proprietary sources of intelligence from unique and hard-to-find sources of B2B knowledge in any industry around the world. The company counts hundreds of success stories across numerous markets, from commercial drones, biotechnology, and medical imaging to agriculture, grocery retail, and many more.

With a vision to shape better decision-making worldwide, Dialectica partners with the world's leading investment and consulting firms, as well as largest corporations, helping them to collect real-time information and market insights from industry experts across markets, industries, and regions.

George Tsarouchas, CEO and Co-founder at Dialectica said: "Helping our clients make smarter, better, and faster decisions is our team's number one priority and all our services are built with this in mind. In just three years, our workforce, dedicated to achieving unparalleled customer recognition, expanded from 100 to 650+ employees. As our team continues to grow at a rapid speed, we're investing heavily in building our proprietary cutting-edge technology, data assets, and a robust compliance framework to offer the best quality of service."

Founded in 2015, Dialectica employs more than 650 people at its offices in London, Athens, Montreal, and Vancouver. The company has been recognized as one of the fastest-growing companies in Europe in 2022 and 2021 by the Financial Times and Statista. In 2021, Dialectica grew by 100% and was named a Best Workplace in Europe for its continued commitment to investing in its employees' development and fostering a culture of trust and open communication. By 2025, Dialectica aims to reach the milestone of 1,200 team members across Europe, the Americas, and Asia. Using innovative technologies, the company will continue to expand its commercial ventures and develop more information services products in the next three to five years.

