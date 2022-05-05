American Manganese Inc.: American Manganese Receives Preliminary Results of Environmental Impact Study for Lithium-ion Battery Recycling Process

Preliminary Results Indicate Lower Environmental Impact Compared to Conventional Primary Material Production and Common Hydrometallurgical Lithium-ion Battery Recycling

SURREY, BC / ACCESSWIRE / May 5, 2022 / American Manganese Inc. ("AMY" or the "Company") is pleased to receive the preliminary life cycle assessment (LCA) results, of its lithium-ion battery recycling-upcycling process, from Minviro Ltd. ("Minviro"), a UK-based and globally recognized sustainability and life cycle assessment consultancy.

The complete 'gate-to-gate' life cycle impact assessment quantified the environmental performance of producing NMC (nickel-manganese-cobalt) cathode precursor and LiOH (lithium hydroxide) from recycled and upcycled battery waste. Minviro also benchmarked the values to industry averages in primary material production (mining and refining) and common hydrometallurgical lithium-ion battery recycling processes.

Minviro assessed impact categories such as global warming potential, water scarcity footprint, acidification potential, minerals and metal depletion, and fossil fuel depletion. The preliminary results indicate that the Company's lithium-ion battery recycling-upcycling process has a lower environmental impact than what would typically result from primary material production or common hydrometallurgical lithium-ion battery recycling processes. To ensure all data is scientifically robust and transparent, the values from this assessment will not be finalized or announced until an external review by an ISO-compliant third party is complete, which is expected in four weeks.

The LCA was conducted in accordance with ISO-14040:2006 and ISO-14044:2006 standards and carried out with a combination of data provided by AMY and public databases. The data quality assessment ranked the technological representativeness and completeness of all background data points from AMY's mass and energy balances as 'very good.'

"It was a pleasure working with Minviro over the past three months, and I'm extremely pleased with their detailed work in dissecting, evaluating, and quantifying the impact of every stream in our process. We look forward to reporting the values of the RecycLiCo process once the external review is complete. Similar to patents, publications, and recycling extraction results, external review and approval are critical in supporting our claims and maintaining our reputation for transparency," said Larry Reaugh, President and CEO of American Manganese. "I would encourage an LCA study for all aspects of the lithium-ion battery supply chain to guide a transparent and detailed discussion on a project's environmental footprint, and to support strategies which adopt the most efficient and environmentally friendly technologies for an electrified future."

About Minviro

Minviro is a London-based and globally recognized consultancy and technology company specializing in carrying out life cycle assessments in the technology metal space. The company provides quantitative environmental and climate impact data for mineral resource projects, battery manufacturers and OEMs to make environmentally informed decisions (www.minviro.com).

About American Manganese Inc.

American Manganese Inc. is a critical metals company focused on recycling and upcycling lithium-ion battery waste into high-value battery cathode materials, using its closed-loop RecycLiCo process. With minimal processing steps and over 99% extraction of lithium, cobalt, nickel, and manganese, the upcycling process creates valuable lithium-ion battery materials for direct integration into the re-manufacturing of new lithium-ion batteries.

