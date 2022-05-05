Manchester United to Modernize Fan Experience with Next Generation Digital Services Powered by High Density Wi-Fi

Extreme Networks, Inc. (Nasdaq: EXTR), a leader in cloud networking, today announced it has selected Verizon Business (Nasdaq: VRZN) as its deployment partner to roll out wireless connectivity solutions for Manchester United at Old Trafford Stadium, as part of Extreme's partnership with the EPL club. Scheduled to begin later this year, the deployment will provide Manchester United fans with fast, reliable Wi-Fi capabilities and increase the Club's ability to deliver high-performance, low-latency and secure digital services such as mobile ticketing and touchless transactions.

Extreme Venue Analytics will also provide Manchester United with actionable insights from the Wi-Fi network, providing information such as app performance and usage, foot traffic flow and effectiveness of concessions, among others. These insights will enable Manchester United to create more customized experiences on match day.

Verizon and Extreme have collaborated on several high-profile US venue deployments for organizations like the NHL NASCAR, and NFL, and large events like the Super Bowl.

Executive Insights

"Working in partnership with Extreme over the past several years, we've created innovative, forward-thinking ways to streamline game day operations and reimagine fan experiences on some of the world's biggest stages. Connectivity unlocks creativity and innovation will become the backbone for new services across large stadiums, venues and enterprises. It is a true honor to play such a significant role in the revitalization of such an illustrious stadium like Old Trafford." Scott Lawrence, Group Vice President, Verizon Business, EMEA

"When it comes to creating great experiences in large venues, success is often rooted in the harmonization of 5G and Wi-Fi performance and that is why Verizon and Extreme have enjoyed such a long-standing and successful partnership. Delivering seamless connectivity and performance underpinned by analytics and insights that help drive better business decisions is why the world's most iconic brands like Manchester United continue to choose the combination of our solutions to make an immediate impact on the fan experience and venue operations." Norman Rice, Chief Operating Officer, Extreme Networks

About Extreme Networks

Extreme Networks, Inc. (EXTR) creates effortless networking experiences that enable all of us to advance. We push the boundaries of technology leveraging the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation. Over 50,000 customers globally trust our end-to-end, cloud-driven networking solutions and rely on our top-rated services and support to accelerate their digital transformation efforts and deliver progress like never before. For more information, visit Extreme's website at https://www.extremenetworks.com/ or follow us on LinkedIn, YouTube, Twitter, Facebook, or Instagram.

Extreme Networks and the Extreme Networks logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Extreme Networks, Inc. in the United States and other countries. Other trademarks shown herein are the property of their respective owners.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220505005382/en/

Contacts:

Media Contact (US)

Amy Aylward

(603) 952-5138

PR@extremenetworks.com

Media Contact (EMEA)

Miryam Quiroz Cortez

+44 (0) 118 334 4216

PR@extremenetworks.com