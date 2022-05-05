Anzeige
Donnerstag, 05.05.2022
05.05.2022 | 11:04
BH Macro Limited - Result of Extraordinary General Meeting

PR Newswire

London, May 5

BH Macro Limited
(an authorised closed-ended collective investment scheme established as a company with limited liability under the laws of Guernsey with registration number 46235)
LEI Number: 549300ZOFF0Z2CM87C29)
(The "Company")

5thMay 2022

RESULT OF EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

At the Extraordinary General Meeting of the Company held today the Special Resolution set out in the Extraordinary General Meeting Notice sent to Shareholders dated 12 April 2022 was duly passed.

Details of the proxy voting results which should be read along side the Notice are noted below:

Special ResolutionForDiscretion
(voted in favour)		AgainstWithheld
124,110,2529139,087667

Note -A vote withheld is not a vote in law and has not been counted in the votes for and against a resolution.

The Special Resolution was as follows:

Special Resolution 1

That, in accordance with Article 6.4 of the Articles and in addition to all subsisting authorities pursuant to Article 6.4, the Directors be empowered to allot and issue (or sell from treasury) 2,707,396 shares designated as Sterling shares (being 10 per cent. of the Sterling shares in issue as at the latest practicable date prior to the date of this notice (excluding Sterling shares held in treasury)) for cash as if Article 6.1 of the Articles did not apply to the allotment and issue (or sale from treasury) for the period expiring on the date falling fifteen months after the date of passing of this resolution or the conclusion of the next annual general meeting of the Company, whichever is the earlier, save that the Company may before such expiry make offers or agreements which would or might require shares to be allotted and issued (or sold) after such expiry and the Directors may allot and issue (or sell) shares in pursuance of any such offer or agreement notwithstanding that the power conferred by this resolution has expired.

Enquiries:

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
The Company Secretary
Trafalgar Court
Les Banques
St Peter Port
Guernsey
GY1 3QL
Tel: 01481 745001

END

© 2022 PR Newswire
