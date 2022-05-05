Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of Västra Hamnen Corporate Finance AB, on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Sweden (210/22)

On request of Västra Hamnen Corporate Finance AB, company registration number 556660-1182, Nasdaq Stockholm AB has admitted the company's shares to trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Sweden with effect from May 06, 2022. The company has 1 000 000 shares as per today's date. Shares Short name: VH ---------------------------------------------------------------- Maximum Number of shares to be listed: 1 000 000 ---------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0017767031 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Round Lot: 1 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Order book ID: 255629 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Company Registration Number: 556660-1182 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Market segment: First North STO/8 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size table: MiFID II tick size table ---------------------------------------------------------------- Trading currency: SEK ---------------------------------------------------------------- Classification Code Name ------------------------ 30 Financials ------------------------ 3020 Financial Services ------------------------ This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Aqurat Fondkommission AB. For further information, please call Aqurat Fondkommission AB on 08-684 05 805.