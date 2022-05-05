Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of Arctic Blue Beverages AB, on Nasdaq First North Growth Market (211/22)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB has assessed that Arctic Blue Beverages AB, company registration number 559361-7078, fulfills Nasdaq First North Growth Market's listing requirements. Provided that Arctic Blue Beverages AB, applies for admission to trading of its shares and equity rights on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Sweden, first day of trading is expected to be May 12, 2022 The company has 11,518,800 shares as per May 5, 2022. Shares Short name: ARCTIC ---------------------------------------------------------------- Maximum number of shares to be listed: 17,118,798 ---------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0017769136 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Round Lot: 1 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Order book ID: 256378 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Company Registration Number: 559361-7078 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Market segment: First North STO/8 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size table: MiFID II tick size table ---------------------------------------------------------------- MIC code: SSME ---------------------------------------------------------------- Trading currency: SEK ---------------------------------------------------------------- Equity Rights Short ARCTIC TO1 name: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Maximu 3,733,332 m numbe r of warra nts to be liste d: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Terms: Each warrant of series TO1 entitles the holder to subscribe for one (1) new share in the company during the period from and including 3 October 2022 until and including 14 October 2022. Subscription will be at a subscription price equal to 70 percent of the volume weighted average price paid for the company's shares on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market for a period of ten (10) trading days prior to first subscription date. The subscription price can not be less than the quota value of the shares or higher than 5.25 SEK. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Subscr The warrants may be exercised during the period from and including 3 iption October 2022 until and including 14 October 2022. perio d: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Last The last day of trading in warrants will be two (2) business days before tradi the last day in the exercise period. ng day: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN SE0017770035 code: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Round 1 Lot: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Order 256379 book ID: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Compan 5593617078 y Regis tratio n Numbe r: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Market First North STO/8 segme nt: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Tick MiFID II tick size table Size table : -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- MIC SSME code: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Tradin SEK g curre ncy: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Short ARCTIC TO2 name: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Maximu 3,733,332 m numbe r of warra nts to be liste d: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Terms: Each warrant of series TO2 entitles the holder to subscribe for one (1) new share in the company during the period from and including 24 March 2023 until and including 6 April 2023. Subscription will be at a subscription price equal to 70 percent of the volume weighted average price paid for the company's shares on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market for a period of ten (10) trading days prior to first subscription date. The subscription price can not be less than the quota value of the shares or higher than 5.25 SEK. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Subscr The warrants may be exercised during the period from and including 24 iption March 2023 until and including 6 April 2023. perio d: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Last The last day of trading in warrants will be two (2) business days before tradi the last day in the exercise period. ng day: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN SE0017770043 code: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Round 1 Lot: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Order 256380 book ID: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Compan 559361-7078 y Regis tratio n Numbe r: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Market First North STO/8 segme nt: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Tick MiFID II tick size table Size table : -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- MIC SSME code: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Tradin SEK g curre ncy: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Classification Code Name -------------------------------- 45 Consumer Staples -------------------------------- 4510 Food, Beverage and Tobacco -------------------------------- This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Eminova Fondkommission. For further information, please call Eminova Fondkommission on +46736559208.