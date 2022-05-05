Biotech investments also work conservativelyThe Ukraine crisis shows the vulnerability of European energy policy. Continuing as before not only jeopardizes supply, but also political stability in Europe, because a permanent doubling of energy prices would put an extreme strain on purchasing power and future growth. The sooner the EU switches to renewables, the sooner the community of nations will become more independent and the more it will gain control over its own energy system. The energy renewal plan recently presented by the EU Commission, called "REPowerEU," is a bold initiative. With REPowerEU, climate policy gains another crucial justification: it is no longer only necessary to mitigate the serious consequences of global warming, such as droughts, floods, social conflicts and migration in emerging economies. It is now also clear that a consistent climate policy will be part of the coming peace policy.

