OPAP is a listed gaming operator with 100% pre-paid exclusive retail licences, which provide significant barriers to entry and strong recurring cash flow. In recent years OPAP has increased its online presence via a combination of organic growth and M&A, such that it is now the online market leader in Greece and Cyprus. Its Fast Forward strategy aims to grow OPAP's customer interactions both online and offline while maintaining its leading position in corporate and social responsibility. This will be achieved through a combination of gaming innovation and brand investment, supported by improved technology and better customer relationship management. The key focus in FY21 was beginning the build out of the 'infrastructure', which will enable a step up in gaming innovation in the coming year, with management expecting incremental revenue and profits.

