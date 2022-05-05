Luxembourg Convention Bureau G.I.E.: Luxembourg Convention Bureau: Inspiring Travel and Meeting Experiences in Luxembourg

Under the supervision of the Ministry of the Economy - General Directorate of Tourism

Tourism and business events seminar - 12 May 2022 @ Lisbon

LISBON, May 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On the occasion of the State Visit of the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg to Portugal, Luxembourg for Tourism and the Luxembourg Convention Bureau are organising a tourism and business events seminar on Thursday 12 May 2022 aimed at promoting the Luxembourg destination to tour operators, travel agents and tourism and events professionals, based in Portugal.

They will be introduced to the diversity and value of Luxembourg as a destination not only in the leisure sector, but also for business meetings.

What makes the Grand Duchy unique, what are its qualities.

Why the country is a hidden gem, also called the "green heart" of Europe .

. What are the travel experiences to be had throughout the country.

What are the initiatives and services that make any trip pleasant and unforgettable.

Why is the country particularly attractive for the organisation of business meetings.

Who are the partners with whom to collaborate and develop business opportunities.

A delegation made up of close to 20 representatives of the Luxembourg tourism and business meetings sector will have the opportunity to present their services, within the framework of a workshop and b2b meetings.

The objective is twofold: on the one hand, to develop a quality professional relationship with the most important players in the tourism sector, with a view to creating opportunities for collaboration and organising leisure and business tourist travel programmes to the Grand Duchy. It is also a question of promoting Luxembourg's tourist offer and experience to Brazilian tourism professionals, thanks to the particularly developed Portuguese air network, which constitutes a major potential hub between Latin America and Luxembourg.

The partners that will participate in this workshop are: National Airline LUXAIR; Accommodation Accor Hotels Luxembourg, Excellence Hotels Clervaux, Mama Shelter Luxembourg. DMC Sightseeing.lu. Event venues European Convention Center Luxembourg, LuxExpo the Box. Event agencies and organisers Brain & More, Verbialis. Cultural event , Esch2022. Institutions , Luxembourg City Tourist Office, Luxembourg Convention Bureau, Luxembourg for Tourism.

https://www.visitluxembourg.com/official-mission-portugal