Donnerstag, 05.05.2022
PR Newswire
05.05.2022 | 12:22
Sucden Financial reports significantly stronger financial results for 2021

LONDON, May 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sucden Financial, the multi-asset execution, clearing and liquidity provider, has reported its latest financial results. The audited accounts for the year ending 31 December 2021 record increasing revenues and profits and a strengthening balance sheet.

Sucden Financial Logo

Key highlights

  • Total net assets of £142.6 million, against £125.3 million in 2020
  • Net revenues of £69.8 million, against £53.9 million in 2020
  • Profit before taxation of £18.0 million, against £1.6 million in 2020

Marc Bailey, Chief Executive Officer, Sucden Financial Limited, commented, "2021 was a strong year, as we continued to expand our diversified client base and invest in our services. As a result, we are in a solid position for further growth."

About Sucden Financial

With a history and heritage in commodity futures and options trading, Sucden Financial has evolved and diversified to become a leading global multi-asset execution, clearing and liquidity provider across FX, fixed income and commodities.

Sucden Financial has a proven track record of nearly 50 years in financial markets. Since its foundation in 1973, it has been supported by its parent, Sucden, one of the world's leading soft commodity trading groups, while remaining fully independent in its day-to-day trading operations.

Sucden Financial Limited is authorised and regulated by Financial Conduct Authority

twitter.com/SucdenFinancial
linkedin.com/company/sucden-financial/
sucdenfinancial.com

© 2022 PR Newswire
