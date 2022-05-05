Navamedic ASA acquires Impolin AB and bolsters its product portfolio

The proposed acquisition reinforces Navamedic's position in the market for obesity treatment

The acquired portfolio enables Navamedic to support patients and consumers during weight loss or obesity treatment

This agreement supports Navamedic's ambition to become a leading Nordic provider of specialized, high-quality products to hospitals and pharmacies

OSLO, Norway, May 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Navamedic ASA (OSE: NAVA), a Nordic pharma company and reliable provider of high-quality products to hospitals and pharmacies, and Impolin AB (Impolin), a Swedish-based, independent distributor of products that benefit the health and wellbeing of consumers and patients, today announce that Navamedic will acquire Impolin to expand its product portfolio for obesity treatment.

Impolin's portfolio includes Modifast, a range of diet and meal replacement products, and MedMade, a multivitamin and minerals tablet for post-bariatric surgery supplementation, which are products aimed at supporting patients during weight loss or obesity treatment, including bariatric surgery. Impolin's third product is Absolut Torr/Absolute Dry, extra effective antiperspirants primarily for hyperhidrosis, excessive sweating.

The addition of Modifast and MedMade is set to broaden Navamedic's current product offering within the area of obesity treatment and enables Navamedic to support patients throughout the entire weight loss journey.

Obesity is considered a disease that increases the likelihood of various other diseases and conditions, such as type 2 diabetes and cardiovascular disease. Between 15-and 20%[1] of people in the Nordic population are considered obese, whereby the cost of treatment and related complications are increasing. Weight loss remains the key in the management of obesity and is often a prerequisite for patients seeking to undergo bariatric surgery.

"The world has seen obesity nearly triple since 1975, making it a significant public health concern. Navamedic has been ramping up activities in this important segment and is now in an ideal position to improve the product offering for patients and consumers seeking to undergo weight loss in a safe and effective way.

"Our ambitions are bold, but by capitalizing on the strong transaction synergies, I am confident that we will successfully launch our expanded product range across the Nordic territory. Together with the Impolin team, we are planning to launch Modifast in Norway in 2023, followed by rollout in Finland and Denmark, and double product revenue by the end of 2028," commented Kathrine Gamborg Andreassen, CEO of Navamedic.

"Navamedic has dedicated part of its product portfolio to treating obesity, making the company our preferred partner. With Navamedic's position as a reliable supplier of high-quality products in the Nordics, we believe this agreement will accelerate access to our products for patients outside of Sweden. I look forward to collaborating closely with the team at Navamedic to contribute to improving the quality of life for people," said Tony Brejke, Managing Director and owner of Impolin AB.

For further information, please contact: Kathrine Gamborg Andreassen, CEO, Navamedic Mobile: +47 951 78 680 E-mail: kathrine@navamedic.com Lars Hjarrand, CFO, Navamedic Mobile: +47 917 62 842 E-mail: lars.hjarrand@navamedic.com

About Navamedic

Navamedic ASA is a full-service provider of high-quality healthcare products to hospitals and pharmacies. Navamedic meets the specific medical needs of patients and consumers by leveraging its highly scalable market access platform, leading category competence and local knowledge. Navamedic is present in all the Nordic countries, the Baltics and Benelux, with sales representation in the UK and Greece. Navamedic is headquartered in Oslo, Norway, and listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange (ticker: NAVA). For more information, please visit www.navamedic.com

About Impolin AB

Impolin AB (Impolin) is a Swedish-based, independent distributor of products that benefit the health and wellbeing of consumers and patients. The portfolio includes own brands as well as international distribution agreements. Pharmacies are the sole distribution channel, alongside the branded website with e-trade. The company also exports Absolut Torr, to other countries and regions, via third party distributors. For more information, please visit www.impolin.com

