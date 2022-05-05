Capital Gearing Trust Plc - Blocklisting Six Monthly Return
PR Newswire
London, May 5
Capital Gearing Trust P.l.c. (the "Company")
LEI:213800T2PJTPVF1UGW53
Date:5 May 2022
Block Listing Six-Monthly Return
1. Name of company:
Capital Gearing Trust P.l.c.
2. Name of scheme:
Shares issued by an investment trust
3. Period of return:
From: 31 October 2021 to 30 April 2022
4. Balance of unallotted securities under scheme from previous return:
1,940,139 ordinary shares of 25p each
5. The amount by which the block scheme has been increased since the
date of the last return:
3,500,000 ordinary shares of 25p each
6. Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme during period:
3,944,309 ordinary shares of 25p each
7. Balance under scheme not yet issued/allotted at end of period:
1,495,830 ordinary shares of 25p each
Juniper Partners Limited
Company Secretary
Email: company.secretary@capitalgearingtrust.com