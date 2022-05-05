KOMO Plant Based Foods Inc.: Komo Plant Based Foods Inc. Establishes US Cold Storage Partnership

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / May 5, 2022 / Komo Plant Based Foods Inc. (CSE:YUM)(OTCQB:KOMOF)(FRA:9HB) ("Komo"), a premium plant-based food company, is pleased to announce it will be partnering with HLC Distributing as a third-party logistics (3PL) Warehouse for the U.S.

"We are thrilled to work with Komo foods as they look to expand into the US market. They're an innovative company that understands the plant-based segment," said Alec Hendren, Vice President of HLC Distributing (HLC). "As a cold storage and logistics provider, we are excited to help provide the resources needed to get great products out into the market. It's the right fit for both companies and I look forward to building the relationship as we both grow."

Komo's plans for entering the U.S. is to focus regionally in the West Coast, specifically the Pacific Northwest, North Pacific and south California regions with a data driven approach to expanding where there is strong consumer demand for wholesome, plant-based products. Komo's plant-based, ready-to-bake Lasagna was recently recognized by VegNews as a "Best New Vegan Product" winner at the 2022 Natural Products Expo West.

"Building on the excitement and interest we received from Expo West, partnering with HLC is the next step for our expansion into the U.S. Market and building out our distribution network." says Komo Comfort Foods President, Jeffrey Ma.

About HLC Distributing

HLC Distributing is a family owned and operated food distribution and logistics provider located in Portland, Oregon U.S. that services customers throughout the Pacific Northwest. Founded in 2016, the leadership team has decades of experience in the food manufacturing industry. They offer tailored distribution and storage solutions that support smaller scale manufacturers and markets as they grow. Born out of the food manufacturing industry, HLC understands the logistical and operational hurdles that come with creating, developing, and bringing to market new and innovative products. To learn more, visit hlcdistributing.com.

About Komo

Komo Plant Based Foods Inc. is a premium plant-based food company that develops, manufactures and sells a variety of plant-based frozen meals that are always hearty, satisfying, and made with wholesome ingredients. At Komo, our mission is to help make plant-based meals a staple on every dinner table by sharing our love for feel-good food that connects the people to the planet. We believe plant-based eating is the future and - Change can start with a single biteTM. Our experienced plant-based innovation and development team recreates vegan versions of traditionally cheesy and meaty classics, with 100% plants. Komo's products are sold direct-to-consumer through our eCommerce website and a distribution network of online and brick and mortar grocery, convenience and natural retailer channels. Our operating subsidiary Komo Comfort Foods launched in 2021 with our flagship products: plant-based Lasagna, Shepherd's Pie and Chickenless Pot Pie and Komo Plant-Based Meal HelpersTM - versatile meal starters to allow the creation of many dishes at home. All of our products are 100% plant-based, made with wholesome ingredients, free from preservatives, and frozen for freshness. Komo also sells hot ready-to-eat meals in Metro Vancouver through Uber Eats and Skip the Dishes.

Learn more at: www.komocomfortfoods.com and follow on Instagram: @komocomfortfoods

