Donnerstag, 05.05.2022
Sondermeldung: Jetzt ganz große Kurschance vor “Mega-Turnaround” (430%)?
WKN: A1CYK3 ISIN: GB00B50P5B53 Ticker-Symbol: BYA1 
Frankfurt
05.05.22
08:06 Uhr
PR Newswire
05.05.2022 | 13:16
Quantum Blockchain Technologies Plc - Update on Final Sipiem Court Hearing

London, May 5

5 May 2022

Quantum Blockchain Technologies Plc
( "QBT" or "the Company")

Update on the Final Sipiem Court Hearing

The Board of Quantum Blockchain Technologies (AIM: QBT) wishes to provide an update to shareholders regarding the Sipiem Court hearing held at the Venice Court ("Court") on 4 May 2022.

As per the announcement made on 19 January 2022, the parties have submitted their final written conclusions to the Court appointed Judge, who has now commenced the Court's internal procedures to reach a judgment.

Yesterday's hearing was the last court hearing of the trial, and the parties will now have 60 days to file their final written arguments and then a further 20 days to file their written replies. No further hearings will be held. After this, the Court will pass its final judgement, which the Company believes is expected by the end of 2022.

For further information please contact:

Quantum Blockchain Technologies Plc
Francesco Gardin, CEO and Executive Chairman +39 335 296573

SP Angel Corporate Finance (Nominated Adviser & Broker)
Jeff Keating +44 (0)20 3470 0470

Kasia Brzozowska

Leander (Financial PR)
Christian Taylor-Wilkinson +44 (0) 7795 168 157

About Quantum Blockchain Technologies Plc

QBT (AIM: QBT) is an AIM listed investment company which has recently realigned its strategic focus to technology related investments, with special regard to Quantum computing, Blockchain, Cryptocurrencies and AI sectors. The Company has commenced an aggressive R&D and investment programme in the dynamic world of Blockchain Technology, which includes cryptocurrency mining and other advanced blockchain applications.

© 2022 PR Newswire
