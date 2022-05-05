Quantum Blockchain Technologies Plc - Update on Final Sipiem Court Hearing

5 May 2022

Quantum Blockchain Technologies Plc

( "QBT" or "the Company")

Update on the Final Sipiem Court Hearing

The Board of Quantum Blockchain Technologies (AIM: QBT) wishes to provide an update to shareholders regarding the Sipiem Court hearing held at the Venice Court ("Court") on 4 May 2022.

As per the announcement made on 19 January 2022, the parties have submitted their final written conclusions to the Court appointed Judge, who has now commenced the Court's internal procedures to reach a judgment.

Yesterday's hearing was the last court hearing of the trial, and the parties will now have 60 days to file their final written arguments and then a further 20 days to file their written replies. No further hearings will be held. After this, the Court will pass its final judgement, which the Company believes is expected by the end of 2022.

