The use of robots plays an important role in reaching the sustainable development goals set out by the United Nations (17 SDGs). The International Federation of Robotics identified 13 SDGs, where robots help to create a better planet.

"The use of robots responds to the UN's call for action," says Milton Guerry, President of the International Federation of Robotics (IFR). "The IFR supports the United Nations' sustainable development goals. There are fantastic new ways in which robots save resources and produce green technologies of the future."

"Intelligent automation helps battery technology achieve a breakthrough in e-mobility," says Dr Susanne Bieller, General Secretary of the International Federation of Robotics. "At the same time, highly efficient production technology reduces CO2-emissions."

Electricity and solar heat Clean Energy(UN's SDG 7)

Solar heat and electricity are energies of the future: Keeping pace with a booming customer demand for solar panels and reflectors mean being able to produce units in greater quantities.

Industrial robots are now used as part of an automated factory production line in Sweden: The automation at Absolicon's factory in Härnösand using two ABB robots has increased production of parabolic reflectors drastically. The newly installed robotic production line now has the capacity to produce a finished collector every six minutes rather than three solar collectors per day.

Prepare-to-repair Industrial Innovation (UN's SDG 9)

Prepare-to-repair is a successful strategy for robot manufacturers and their customers to save costs and resources. In order to keep the large number of spare parts in stock, Japanese robot manufacturer Fanuc e.g. runs a central warehouse for Europe. It is located in Luxembourg and has the size of a football pitch with 600,000 spare parts on stock. Manufacturers like ABB, Fanuc, KUKA or Yaskawa also all run dedicated repair centers where thousands of industrial robots are refurbished and upgraded for a second life.

Robots eliminate chemical agents Smart Agriculture(UN's SDG 2)

In agriculture, new field robots eliminate the use of chemical agents. These agricultural robots travel slowly up and down the rows of crops. Equipped with cameras and artificial intelligence software, they are able to locate weeds and burn them selectively with a laser shot.

FULL-TEXT Press Release at: https://ifr.org/ifr-press-releases/news/robots-help-reaching-un-sdgs

About IFR

www.ifr.org

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220505005053/en/

Contacts:

Carsten Heer

phone +49 (0) 40 822 44 284

E-Mail: press@ifr.org