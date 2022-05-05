Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 5, 2022) - Psyched Wellness Ltd. (CSE: PSYC) (OTCQB: PSYCF) (FSE: 5U9) (the "Company" or "Psyched") a life sciences company focused on the production and distribution of health and wellness products derived from the Amanita Muscaria mushroom, is pleased to announce the hiring of Del Mahabadi as International Marketing Manager.

With over 15 years of experience in marketing and communications in a variety of industries, Del brings a breadth of knowledge that's certain to bolster the company's growth. She's been working on the Psyched Wellness brand as an independent consultant for the last six months, laying the groundwork for its next phase as an international company, and the launch of its Amanita Muscaria Extract Calm.

Ms. Mahabadi holds a Bachelor of Science degree from Ryerson University, a Postgraduate Degree in Communication and Digital Marketing, and a recent certification in Data Science. An extensive background in communications and marketing, along with her experience running a successful nonprofit organization backed by the Government of Canada and Google for Nonprofits, has equipped her with the necessary skills to excel in creative leadership. In 2021, she was nominated for the Arts and Cultural Leadership award of the Toronto Arts Foundation.

"We are thrilled to welcome Del to the team," said Jeffrey Stevens, CEO of Psyched Wellness. "She has been an integral part of our product vision, branding and marketing efforts to date, and brings with her an incredible amount of experience. We know she'll lead our international marketing efforts with grit, creativity, and excellence."

Mahabadi commented, "I am excited and eager to contribute to Psyched Wellness's global expansion. As I have overseen the development of our company's brand, I have witnessed how far-reaching our offerings have become. Our product is popular & it's accessible to a large percentage of the population; almost anyone can use it. I have always been passionate about helping people live better lives, and am thrilled to be working with a company that is breaking down barriers surrounding wellness."

For further information, please contact:

Jeffrey Stevens

Chief Executive Officer

Psyched Wellness Ltd.

Tel: 647-400-8494

Email: jstevens@psyched-wellness.com

About Psyched Wellness Ltd.:

Psyched Wellness Ltd. is a Canadian-based health supplements company dedicated to the distribution of Amanita Muscaria mushroom-derived products and associated consumer packaged goods. The Company's objective is to create premium mushroom-derived products that have the potential to become a leading North American brand in the emerging functional food category. The Company is in the process of developing a line of Amanita muscaria-derived water-based extracts, teas and capsules designed to help with three health objectives: promote stress relief, relaxation and assist with restful sleeping.

