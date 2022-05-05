Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of subscription rights and paid subscription shares of Herantis Pharma Plc (212/22)

With effect from May 10, 2022, the subscription rights in Herantis Pharma Plc will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue up until and including May 18, 2022. Instrument: Subscription rights Short name: HRNTS TR Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0017859820 Order book ID: 256381 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table With effect from May 10, 2022, the paid subscription shares in Herantis Pharma Plc will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue until and including June 09, 2022. Instrument: Paid subscription shares Short name: HRNTS BTA Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0017859838 Order book ID: 256401 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance , telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com