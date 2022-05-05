Anzeige
05.05.2022 | 14:41
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of subscription rights and paid subscription shares of Herantis Pharma Plc (214/22)

With effect from May 10, 2022, the subscription rights in Herantis Pharma Plc
will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue up until and
including May 18, 2022. 

Instrument:   Subscription rights           
Short name:   HRNTS TR                
Clearing:    Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
ISIN code:    SE0017859820              
Order book ID:  256381                 
Market Segment: First North STO             
Tick Size:    MiFID II tick size table        



With effect from May 30, 2022, the paid subscription shares in Herantis Pharma
Plc will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue until
and including June 09, 2022. 

Instrument:   Paid subscription shares        
Short name:   HRNTS BTA                
Clearing:    Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
ISIN code:    SE0017859838              
Order book ID:  256401                 
Market Segment: First North STO             
Tick Size:    MiFID II tick size table        




For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance , telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com
