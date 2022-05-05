Nasdaq Stockholm AB: New short name and ISIN code for Cell Impact AB (213/22)

As from May 11, 2022, Cell Impact AB will change short name and ISIN code. Unchanged company name: Cell Impact AB ---------------------------------------- New short name: CI ---------------------------------------- New ISIN code: SE0017885379 ---------------------------------------- Unchanged order book ID: 92429 ---------------------------------------- This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, FNCA Sweden AB. For further information, please call FNCA Sweden ABon +46 8 52800399.