The annual awards program recognizes outstanding companies in the health and medical technology field

Qualitest (https://qualitestgroup.com), the world's largest AI-powered quality engineering company, announces today that it has won the award for Best IoT Healthcare Wearable Device at the 2022 MedTech Breakthrough Awards. The MedTech Breakthrough Awards recognizes the top companies, people, platforms, and products in the health, fitness, and medical technology market. Qualitest was recognized for its software testing work for wearable IoT devices.

Qualitest provides quality engineering and assurance testing to a wide range of clients, one area being medical devices. For a leading prosthetic client, Qualitest enabled wearers to utilize an app connected to their prosthetic limb to unlock the full potential of their ankle. The wearer is able to monitor battery status, make heel adjustments, select and store up to 100 shoes, and fine tune performance and comfort settings. Qualitest also supported the connected ecosystem for a wireless electrocardiogram. The lifesaving medical device connects remotely to publish everyday treatment data of the patient to the cloud over a secure connection. The system now generates an alarm when the treatment is completed and helps with analysis and validation to replace devices displaying erroneous alarms in a timely manner.

"It's a great feeling to be recognized for our work with several clients for medical IoT wearable devices, which help people live better lives every day," said Anbu Muppidathi, Qualitest President and CEO. "Contributing to innovation that improves the quality of life of end users is Qualitest's number one goal. We will continue to work toward achieving this goal for all our clients."

About Qualitest

Founded in 1997, Qualitest offers a wide range of AI-powered quality engineering solutions, designed to mitigate the business risk associated with digital adoption. Qualitest achieves this by deploying engagement models tailored to the precise quality engineering needs of technology platforms in the financial services, telecom, healthcare, insurance, tech, media, and utilities industries. It has operations in the US, UK, Germany, Romania, Israel, Argentina, Mexico, and Portugal, and serves over 250 blue-chip customers worldwide. Qualitest is majority-owned by international private equity group Bridgepoint, which acquired the company in October 2019 via its €5.7 billion flagship fund BE VI. To learn more about Qualitest, visit www.qualitestgroup.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220412005938/en/

Contacts:

Qualitest Media Contact:

Lauren Perry

SlicedBrand for Qualitest

lauren@slicedbrand.com