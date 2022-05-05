ENGlobal: ENG Reports Q1 2022 Results

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / May 5, 2022 / ENG (NASDAQ:ENG), a leading provider of innovative project delivery solutions for the energy industry, today announced that, for the first quarter ended March 26, 2022, it reported a net loss of $3,620,000, or $(.10) per share, on revenue of $7,366,000, compared to net income of $46,000, or $.00 per share, on revenue of $12,449,000 for the first quarter ended March 27, 2021.

"While our first quarter 2022 financial performance was still adversely affected by the lingering disruptions to our business caused by COVID-19," said chief executive Mark Hess, "we see solid signs that these disruptions are fading and that we are well-positioned to make a turnaround this year.

"Thus far in the second quarter," he explained, "many more of our customers are back in the office, we are meeting with them regularly, and more projects are being planned and funded. As a result, our backlog has increased sharply over the first quarter and our new on-site construction service is poised to make a meaningful contribution to our revenue in Q2. April bookings exceeded bookings for the entire first quarter, and it was the single highest month of bookings since 2019. Our backlog has increased two consecutive quarters from $8.4M, as of the third quarter of 2021, to $13.3M as of the end of first quarter of 2022."

"Also, as we announced last week, our engagement to design, engineer and fabricate a major renewable aviation fuels and renewable diesel plant is awaiting a final investment decision by our client, and we expect our scope to be around $100 million if this project is approved.

"We're also proud of our recent contracts from the Defense Logistics Agency as well as our new contract to implement a Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) system for a midwestern public school district, and we believe both of these represent fertile areas for similar contracts going forward.

"Lastly, we're very excited about the improving energy backdrop in both the carbon-based and renewable markets, and are confident that these improving conditions will help ENG capitalize on an assortment of new and lucrative opportunities as 2022 unfolds."

The company's $5.1 million decrease in quarterly revenue was primarily attributable to the completion of two large commercial projects in 2021. ENG's $3.7 million decrease in bottom line performance was mainly the result of the decrease in quarterly revenue, a $0.3 million increase in SG&A expenses, and a $1.7 employee retention credit recorded in the first quarter of 2021 with no comparable occurrence in Q1 of 2022.

Cash on hand at March 26, 2022 was $17.7 million with long-term debt of $1.1 million.

Basic and diluted weighted average shares at March 26, 2022 was 35,231,000 and 27,557,000 at March 27, 2021.

The following is a summary of the income statement for the three months ended March 26, 2022 and March 27, 2021:

(amounts in thousands) Three months ended March 26, 2022 Three months ended March 27, 2021 Revenue $ 7,366 $ 12,449 Gross Profit (Loss) (658 ) 1,004 Selling, General and Administrative Expenses 2,843 2,561 Operating Loss (3,501 ) (1,557 ) Net Income (Loss) (3,620 ) 46

The following table illustrates the composition of the company's revenue and profitability for its operations for the three months ended March 26, 2022 and March 27, 2021:



Three Months Ended Three Months Ended (amounts in thousands) March 26, 2022 March 27, 2021 Segment Total Revenue % of Total Revenue Gross Profit (Loss) Margin Operating Profit (Loss) Margin Total Revenue % of Total Revenue Gross Profit Margin Operating Loss Margin

















Commercial $ 5,403 73.4 % (17.1 )% (44.7 )% $ 10,048 80.7 % 9.1 % (3.8 )% Government Services 1,963 26.6 % 13.6 % 2.4 % 2,401 19.3 % 3.7 % (5.0 )% Consolidated 7,366 100.0 % (8.9 )% (47.5 )% 12,449 100.0 % 8.1 % (12.5 )%

The following table presents certain balance sheet items as of March 26, 2022 and December 25, 2021:

(amounts in thousands) As of March 26, 2022 As of December 25, 2021 Cash $ 17,698 $ 19,202 Working capital 22,781 26,263

ENGlobal Corporation

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(Unaudited)

(amounts in thousands, except per share data)



For the Three Months Ended

March 26, 2022 March 27, 2021 Operating revenues $ 7,366 $ 12,449 Operating costs 8,024 11,445 Gross profit (loss) (658 ) 1,004

Selling, general and administrative expenses 2,843 2,561 Operating loss (3,501 ) (1,557 )

Other income (expense): Other income, net 10 1,684 Interest expense, net (51 ) (58 ) Income (loss) from operations before income taxes (3,542 ) 69

Provision for federal and state income taxes 78 23

Net income (loss) (3,620 ) 46

Basic and diluted income (loss) per common share: $ (0.10 ) $ 0.00 Basic and diluted weighted average shares used in computing income per share: 35,231 27,557



ENGlobal Corporation

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Unaudited)

(amounts in thousands, except share and per share amounts)



March 26, 2022 December 25, 2021 ASSETS



Current Assets:



Cash $ 17,698 $ 19,202 Trade receivables, net of allowances of $1,673 and $1,673 6,688 7,692 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 619 958 Payroll taxes receivable 2,003 3,065 Contract assets 3,161 4,177 Total Current Assets 30,169 35,094 Property and equipment, net 1,571 1,698 Goodwill 720 720 Other assets Right of use asset 4,290 4,251 Deposits and other assets 292 306 Total Other Assets 4,582 4,557 Total Assets $ 37,042 $ 42,069

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

Current Liabilities: Accounts payable $ 1,574 $ 2,001 Accrued compensation and benefits 1,700 2,183 Current portion of leases 1,413 1,389 Contract liabilities 1,631 2,054 Current portion of deferred payroll tax 537 537 Other current liabilities 533 667 Total Current Liabilities 7,388 8,831

Long-term debt 1,136 1,035 Long-term leases 3,943 4,012 Total Liabilities 12,467 13,878 Commitments and Contingencies (Note 8) Stockholders' Equity: Common stock - $0.001 par value; 75,000,000 shares authorized; 35,230,675 shares issued and outstanding at March 26, 2022 and at December 25, 2021 35 35 Additional paid-in capital 57,407 57,403 Accumulated deficit (32,867 ) (29,247 ) Total Stockholders' Equity 24,575 28,191 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 37,042 $ 42,069

ENGlobal Corporation

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(Unaudited)

(amounts in thousands)



For the Three Months Ended

March 26, 2022 March 27, 2021 Cash Flows from Operating Activities:



Net income (loss) $ (3,620 ) $ 46 Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 201 82 Share-based compensation expense 56 45 Changes in current assets and liabilities: Trade accounts receivable 1,004 (1,322 ) Contract assets 1,016 2,768 Other current assets 1,415 (1,307 ) Accounts payable (427 ) 13 Accrued compensation and benefits (483 ) (876 ) Contract liabilities (423 ) 976 Income taxes payable 77 19 Other current liabilities, net (211 ) (167 ) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities $ (1,395 ) $ 277

Cash Flows from Investing Activities: Property and equipment acquired (23 ) (57 ) Net cash used in investing activities $ (23 ) (57 )

Cash Flows from Financing Activities: At-the-market offering costs (52 ) - Payments on finance leases (134 ) (36 ) Interest on PPP loan - 12 Proceeds from revolving credit facility, net 100 25 Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities $ (86 ) $ 1 Net change in cash (1,504 ) 221 Cash at beginning of period 19,202 13,706 Cash at end of period $ 17,698 $ 13,927 Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information: Cash paid during the period for interest $ 51 $ 58 Right of use assets obtained in exchange for new operating lease liability $ 354 $ 256 Cash paid during the period for income taxes (net of refunds) $ - $ 1

For additional information on ENG's first quarter 2022 financial results, please refer to its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q to be filed with the SEC later today and included on the company's website at www.englobal.com, or on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov.

About ENG

ENG (NASDAQ:ENG) is a leading provider of complete project solutions for renewable and traditional energy throughout the United States and internationally. ENG operates through two business segments: Commercial and Government Services. The Commercial segment provides engineering, design, fabrication, construction and integration of automated control systems as a complete packaged solution for its clients. The Government Services segment provides engineering, design, installation, operations, and maintenance of various government, public sector, and international facilities, specializing in turnkey automation and instrumentation systems for the U.S. Defense industry worldwide. Further information about the Company and its businesses is available at www.englobal.com.

Safe Harbor for Forward-Looking Statements

The statements above regarding the Company's expectations, its operations and certain other matters discussed in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws and are subject to risks and uncertainties. For a discussion of risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see ENG's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the Company's most recent reports on Form 10-K and 10-Q, and other SEC filings.

