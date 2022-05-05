Peraso, Inc.: Peraso Announces World's Most Integrated, Dual-Band 5G Beamformer IC Targeted at End-User Equipment

Single Device Supports 24-44 GHz Band, Including Integration of 32 Dual-Band Channels

SAN JOSE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 5, 2022 / Peraso Inc. (NASDAQ:PRSO) (Peraso), a leader in mmWave technology, today announced its new PRS1520 mmWave beamformer integrated circuit (IC). Combining a high level of integration with superior performance in a single device, the PRS1520 is anticipated to provide service providers with the opportunity to achieve a material reduction in their cost per subscriber. Furthermore, Peraso has implemented a scalable architecture that can be tailored to a host of mmWave-enabled, 5G devices, including customer premise equipment (CPE), laptops, tablets, and hotspots. Third party industry analysts are predicting annual volume of such equipment to be in the range of 42 million units in 2025, or an estimated TAM of $1.5 billion.

"Carriers need millimeter-wave networks to handle the heavy capacity load of fixed broadband subscribers," stated Joe Madden of Mobile Experts, a provider of market analysis for the mobile infrastructure and mobile handset markets. "The market needs better beamforming solutions, especially for CPE in the FWA market.

This introduction by Peraso is an encouraging sign that high-performance CPE will be available soon."

Peraso's PRS1520 IC will be ideal for end-user equipment, including fixed wireless access (FWA) CPE, as it is designed to support the frequency range from 24 to 44 GHz, which will allow U.S. operators to deploy a common RF module for all licensed mmWave spectrum. In conjunction with Peraso's patented dual-band, dual-polarized, 5G mmWave antenna technology, the beamformer will target maximum EIRP of up to 50 dBm.

"Peraso designed the PRS1520 IC from the ground up to meet the demands of 5G end-user equipment," stated Ron Glibbery, CEO of Peraso. "Over the past 14 years, Peraso has developed a proven track record of introducing next-generation, mmWave radios into the market, and we believe this record of success will continue into the 5G mmWave market. With our introduction of the PRS1520, we expect to significantly increase the market for our products."

Key features of the PRS1520 are anticipated to include:

Support for all FR2 5G NR mmWave bands: 24.25 - 29.5 GHz (n257, n258, n261) 37 - 43.5 GHz (n259, n260)

Dual-stream MIMO support with two independent 16-channel beamforming arrays (32 total channels)

Transmit linear output power (per element) 17-18 dBm

Innovative phase and amplitude adjustment approach to support dynamic beam tables with 1000s of entries

Support for multi-device, tiled configurations to achieve higher performance

The EVK-PRS1520 evaluation module will combine the PRS1520 beamformer with a dual-band, dual-polarized antenna that is expected to:

Include the PRS1520 beamformer IC and all support circuitry

Include an integrated 16-element dual-polarized, dual-band antenna, supporting all FR2 NR mmWave bands

Provide a target EIRP of up to 50 dBm for the complete solution

The PRS1520 is expected to be available for sampling by Peraso's early access partners in the third calendar quarter of 2022 using the Peraso EVK-PRS1520 evaluation module.

About Peraso Inc.

Peraso Inc. (NASDAQ:PRSO) is a pioneer in high performance 5G mmWave wireless technology, offering chipsets, modules, software and IP. Peraso supports a variety of applications, including fixed wireless access, immersive video and factory automation. In addition, Peraso's solutions for data and telecom networks focus on Accelerating Data Intelligence and Multi-Access Edge Computing, providing end-to-end solutions from the edge to the centralized core and into the cloud. For additional information, please visit www.perasoinc.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which are intended to be covered by the "safe harbor" created by those sections. All statements in this release that are not based on historical fact are "forward-looking statements." These statements may be identified by words such as "estimates," "anticipates," "projects," "plans," "strategy," "goal," or "planned," "seeks," "may," "might", "will," "expects," "intends," "believes," "should," and similar expressions, or the negative versions thereof, and which also may be identified by their context. All statements that address availability, operating performance, and advantages of the products of Peraso and anticipated use of mmWave by service providers, that are not otherwise historical facts, are forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements are based on certain assumptions and expectations of future events that are subject to risks and uncertainties. Actual results and trends may differ materially from historical results or those projected in any such forward-looking statements depending on a variety of factors. These factors include, but are not limited to, the timing and availability of the PRS1520 for sampling, the Peraso's potential TAM for 5G-enabled, mmWave products, anticipated use of mmWave by service providers, the availability and performance of Peraso's products, reliance on manufacturing partners to assist successfully with the fabrication of our ICs and modules, availability of quantities of ICs supplied by our manufacturing partners at a competitive cost, level of intellectual property protection provided by our patents, vigor and growth of markets served by our customers and our operations, and other risks. Peraso undertakes no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statement for any reason, except as required by law, even as new information becomes available or other events occur in the future.

Peraso and the Peraso logo are registered trademarks of Peraso Inc. in the U.S. and/or other countries.

