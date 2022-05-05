SkySQL's simplicity, scalability and cost savings impressed judges, who also highlighted its superior multi-cloud performance compared to existing cloud databases

MariaDB Corporation today announced that MariaDB SkySQL has won a Gold Stevie Award, one of the prestigious 2022 American Business Awards, in the Customer Data Platform category for Business Technology.

More than 230 professionals worldwide participated in the judging process to select this year's Stevie Award winners. About SkySQL, one judge said, "The features of the product that caught my attention are for its simplicity, scalability and cost-saving. Database-as-a-Service (DBaaS) lightens the administrative burden on existing IT staff and frees them to work on applications and innovation. With an on-premises database system, development teams typically need to request access through IT, a process that can take days or weeks. In contrast, with MariaDB SkySQL, developers can help themselves with database capabilities and spin up and configure a database that's ready to integrate with their application in minutes."

"The most important advantage of SkySQL is its ability to be hosted on multi-cloud providers and yet perform better compared to the existing cloud databases," added another judge. "Kudos to the team [for building] a highly available multi-cloud platform."

SkySQL is MariaDB's DBaaS, a push-button cloud solution that takes care of everything from provisioning the cloud infrastructure to installing and deploying the database, configuring the database for production environments and automating failover. It is capable of scaling to millions of transactions per second with ease using distributed SQL and can deploy modern data warehouses for interactive, ad hoc analytics on massive data sets to meet enterprise demands all while saving customers up to 90% of their legacy database cost.

"We're thrilled to win a Gold Stevie," said Jon Bakke, head of global field operations, MariaDB Corporation. "This important recognition serves as another proof point that MariaDB SkySQL's scalability, reliability, ease of use and world-class support are what enterprises need to safely run mission-critical transactional and analytical workloads on clouds of their choice."

More than 3,700 nominations from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry were submitted in this year's Stevie Awards for consideration.

MariaDB and its award-winning products have received additional recognition in recent months, including:

InfoWorld's 2022 Technology of the Year Awards

CRN's Coolest Database System Companies Of The 2022 Big Data 100

InsideBIGDATA's IMPACT 50 List

Finalist in the U.K. National Technology Awards Cloud Product of the Year

LinuxQuestions.org Members Choice Awards for "Database of the Year"

Earlier this year MariaDB announced the intent to become a publicly traded company via combination with Angel Pond Holdings Corporation (NYSE:POND). To learn more, go to https://mariadb.com/IPO.

About MariaDB Corporation

MariaDB frees companies from the costs, cloud lock-in, constraints and complexity of proprietary databases, enabling them to reinvest in what matters most rapidly developing innovative, customer-facing applications. MariaDB uses pluggable, purpose-built storage engines to support workloads that previously required a variety of specialized databases. With complexity and constraints eliminated, enterprises can now depend on a single complete database for their needs, whether on commodity hardware or their cloud of choice. Deployed in minutes for transactional, analytical or hybrid use cases, MariaDB delivers unmatched operational agility without sacrificing key enterprise features, including real ACID compliance and full SQL. Trusted by organizations such as Bandwidth, DigiCert, InfoArmor, Oppenheimer, Samsung, SelectQuote, SpendHQ MariaDB meets the same core requirements as proprietary databases at a fraction of the cost. No wonder it's one of the fastest-growing database management systems companies. Real business relies on MariaDB.

About the Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in eight programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards, The International Business Awards, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, and the Stevie Awards for Sales Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com.

