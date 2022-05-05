- (PLX AI) - Kellogg Q1 sales USD 3,672 million vs. estimate USD 3,586 million.
- • Q1 adjusted operating profit USD 476 million vs. estimate USD 413 million
- • Q1 adjusted EPS USD 1.1 vs. estimate USD 0.93
- • Outlook FY organic growth 4%, raised from 3% previously
- • Says this reflects business momentum in snacks globally and noodles in Africa, as well as higher price/mix growth to cover inflation
- • Outlook FY adjusted operating profit growth 1-2% (unchanged)
- • Outlook FY adjusted EPS growth 1-2% (unchanged)
