MediXall Group, Inc.: Health Karma Selected by Salon Spa Professional Association to Provide Virtual Health Benefits

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / May 5, 2022 / MediXall Group Inc. (OTCQB:MDXL) ("MediXall"), an innovative healthcare solutions provider, announced today that Salon Spa Professional Association ("SSPA") has selected MediXall's wholly-owned subsidiary, Health Karma, Inc. ("Health Karma"), to provide virtual health benefits at a discounted rate for its members. The arrangement will allow SSPA's members to purchase a Health Karma membership to manage their health through access to a $0-copay virtual primary, urgent and behavioral care, and even pet care. Health Karma also plans to offer SSPA members significant discounts to prescriptions, dental care, eye care, hearing, and medical equipment.

Serving over 400 members in the upper Midwest region, SSPA's mission is to support the professional beauty industry through advocacy and education. SSPA is a non-profit organization based in Minnesota that was founded almost 100 years ago. The association works with licensed cosmetologists, AP aestheticians, aestheticians, nail technicians, eyelash technicians, salons, spas, and schools to support them with education, advocacy, networking business solutions, licensing requirements and other discounts and savings.

Health Karma was introduced to SSPA by its distribution partner Anderson Benefit Partners. Founded by Mike Anderson, Anderson Benefit Partners is a Minnesota-based independent agency that serves individuals and employers with their health, life, and disability insurance needs. Mike Anderson has worked with SSPA's leadership to help educate SSPA members on the benefits of a Health Karma membership. For more information, please visit this link to view the video by Mike Anderson detailing Health Karma's partnership with SSPA.

"Health Karma made it really easy to deliver an affordable virtual health plan benefit to the members of the SSPA that they could use in conjunction with their core health plan or as a standalone option to help lower out of pocket costs." said Mike Anderson, Founder and CEO of Anderson Benefit Partners "The team at Health Karma made every step of the process from initial conversation to enrollment easy for us, the client, and the association member. It's a great benefit and I think the partnership will last a long time."

Susan Brinkhaus, Executive Director of Salon Spa Professional Association stated "just as SSPA's mission states, we support the salon professional, whether it's providing resources for your business, education, or advocacy. Health Karma is another program that we can confidently recommend"

"Health Karma is excited to serve the SSPA and to be able to work with quality benefit partners like Anderson Benefit Partners," said Travis Jackson, CEO of Health Karma. "This opportunity is another example of our growing partnership of benefits brokers, employers, and associations coming together to deliver the Health Karma mission of providing well-being solutions for life and doing well, by doing good. Health Karma is here to make a difference."

For more information on Health Karma, visit their official website: www.healthkarma.org and follow @HealthKarmaApp on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter. For more information on Salon Spa Professional Association, visit www.sspatoday.com/. For more information on Anderson Benefit Partners, visit www.andersonbenefitpartners.com/

About MediXall

MediXall Group, Inc. (OTCQB:MDXL) is a technology and innovation-driven organization purposefully designed and structured around delivering products and services to make it easier for consumers to learn, decide and pay for healthcare. The mission of MediXall is to revolutionize the healthcare industry by improving communication; providing better technology and support services; and enabling more efficient, cost-effective healthcare for the consumer. By approaching the entire healthcare ecosystem, MediXall creates, invests, and incubates companies that embody its mission statement.

About Health Karma

Health Karma, a wholly owned subsidiary of MediXall, is a data-driven healthcare technology company that is on a mission to continually raise the bar of the healthcare experience by empowering people to understand and manage their entire health care journey anywhere, anytime, whether they have insurance or not. For more information, please visit www. healthkarma.org.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These forward-looking statements are based on current plans and expectations of management and are subject to a number of uncertainties and risks that could significantly affect the company's current plans and expectations, as well as future results of operations and financial condition. Specifically, the company's ability to raise additional capital, execute its business plan and strategy, sustain, or increase gross margins, achieve profitability, and build shareholder value are forward-looking statements. A more extensive listing of risks and factors that may affect the company's business prospects and cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements can be found in the reports and other documents filed by the company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

