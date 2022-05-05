Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 05.05.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 667 internationalen Medien
Sondermeldung: Jetzt ganz große Kurschance vor “Mega-Turnaround” (430%)?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3CVT8 ISIN: CH1125843347 Ticker-Symbol:  
NASDAQ
05.05.22
15:31 Uhr
6,120 US-Dollar
-0,110
-1,77 %
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SOPHIA GENETICS SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SOPHIA GENETICS SA 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
05.05.2022 | 14:34
102 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

SOPHiA GENETICS Announces Nomination of Jean-Michel Cosséry to Board of Directors

BOSTON and LAUSANNE, Switzerland, May 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SOPHiA GENETICS (Nasdaq: SOPH), a leader in data-driven medicine, today announced the nomination of Jean-Michel Cosséry to its Board of Directors. The Board of Directors will propose the appointment of Mr. Cosséry as a member of the Board of Directors and a member of the Compensation Committee to the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of SOPHiA GENETICS SA, to convene on June 15, 2022.

SOPHiA GENETICS Logo

"A thoughtful and passionate leader, Jean-Michel offers a tremendous diversity of experiences across functions, companies, and the industries we serve and collaborate with every day," said Jurgi Camblong, co-founder and CEO of SOPHiA GENETICS. "We are pleased to welcome him to SOPHiA's Board of Directors and look forward to benefiting from his leadership expertise to help accelerate our growth strategy across oncology and biopharma."

Mr. Cosséry brings to the board more than 25 years of industry experience in research, marketing and commercial operations for med-tech and pharmaceuticals, having served in numerous management positions at Novartis and Serono before joining GE Healthcare as Chief Marketing Officer and Vice President, Global Marketing. He most recently served as Vice President, North American Oncology and Managing Director, Northern Europe at Eli Lilly.

"SOPHiA GENETICS is a leader and innovator in a field which has the potential to change the way healthcare is delivered, an industry with an incredible growth opportunity ahead," said Jean-Michel Cosséry. "It's an honor to join the company's Board of Directors, and I am excited to collaborate with such a fantastic team in guiding the continued success of SOPHiA's mission-driven approach to enable and enhance health outcomes worldwide."

Mr. Cosséry currently serves on the Board of Directors of Malin, a publicly listed Irish investment company; Exact Therapeutics, a publicly listed Norwegian biotech company; Diurnal Plc, a publicly listed UK specialty pharma; and Eracal Therapeutics, an early-stage privately owned Swiss biotech company. He was previously a Board Member of ABPI in the UK; Chairman of the Board of the American Pharmaceutical Group; Board Member of Immunocore in the UK until its IPO; and Board Member of Kymabin in the UK until its sale to Sanofi.

Mr. Cosséry holds an MBA from the Rotterdam School of Management, a PhD with honors in Nuclear Chemistry and Neurobiology and a PharmD with honors in Pharmacology from Paris University.

About SOPHiA GENETICS
SOPHiA GENETICS (Nasdaq: SOPH) is a health care technology company dedicated to establishing the practice of data-driven medicine as the standard of care and for life sciences research. It is the creator of the SOPHiA DDM Platform, a cloud-based SaaS platform capable of analyzing data and generating insights from complex multimodal data sets and different diagnostic modalities. The SOPHiA DDM Platform and related solutions, products and services are currently used by more than 790 hospital, laboratory, and biopharma institutions globally. For more information, visit www.sophiagenetics.com, or connect on Twitter, LinkedIn and Instagram. Where others see data, we see answers.

SOPHiA GENETICS Forward-Looking Statements:
This press release contains statements that constitute forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release, including statements regarding our future results of operations and financial position, business strategy, products and technology, as well as plans and objectives of management for future operations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on our management's beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to our management. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements due to various factors, including those described in our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. No assurance can be given that such future results will be achieved. Such forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date hereof. We expressly disclaim any obligation or undertaking to update these forward-looking statements contained in this press release to reflect any change in our expectations or any change in events, conditions, or circumstances on which such statements are based, unless required to do so by applicable law. No representations or warranties (expressed or implied) are made about the accuracy of any such forward-looking statements.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1673202/SOPHiA_GENETICS_Logo.jpg

SOPHIA GENETICS-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.