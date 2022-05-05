Anzeige
WKN: A0MQ8K ISIN: DK0060083210 
Tradegate
05.05.22
13:54 Uhr
35,500 Euro
-2,460
-6,48 %
Branche
Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire
05.05.2022 | 14:41
Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: Dampskibsselskabet NORDEN A/S - reduction in share capital by cancellation of treasury shares

The share capital of the following share will be reduced at Nasdaq Copenhagen
as per 9 May 2022. 



ISIN          DK0060083210           
---------------------------------------------------------
Name:         D/S NORDEN            
---------------------------------------------------------
Volume before change: 39,200,000 shares (DKK 39,200,000)
---------------------------------------------------------
Change:        2,200,000 shares (DKK 2,200,000) 
---------------------------------------------------------
Volume after change:  37,000,000 shares (DKK 37,000,000)
---------------------------------------------------------
Face value:      DKK 1               
---------------------------------------------------------
Short name:      DNORD               
---------------------------------------------------------
Orderbook ID:     3293               
---------------------------------------------------------





For further information, please contact: Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66
© 2022 GlobeNewswire
