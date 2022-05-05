Anzeige
Donnerstag, 05.05.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 667 internationalen Medien
Sondermeldung: Jetzt ganz große Kurschance vor “Mega-Turnaround” (430%)?
WKN: 904596 ISIN: US8688612048 
Lang & Schwarz
05.05.22
16:10 Uhr
2,880 Euro
-2,880
-100,00 %
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
RUSSLAND
Dow Jones News
05.05.2022
Surgutneftegas PJSC: Information statement on certain resolutions adopted by the issuer's Board of Directors

DJ 'Surgutneftegas' PJSC: Information statement on certain resolutions adopted by the issuer's Board of Directors

'Surgutneftegas' PJSC (SGGD) 'Surgutneftegas' PJSC: Information statement on certain resolutions adopted by the issuer's Board of Directors 05-May-2022 / 14:23 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Information statement[i] of a significant fact

on certain resolutions adopted by the issuer's Board of Directors

Quorum for the meeting of the issuer's Board of Directors and the results of voting:

According to the Charter, the number of the members of the Board of Directors of "Surgutneftegas" PJSC is 9 persons.

Nine members of the Board of Directors of "Surgutneftegas" PJSC participated in voting. This meeting is competent to adopt resolutions.

The resolutions are adopted by 9 votes.

Content of the resolutions adopted by the issuer's Board of Directors:

To take into consideration that during the term, established by resolution of the Board of Directors (Minutes No. 3p dated 21 April 2022) for the shareholders to send proposals on the inclusion of issues on the agenda of the annual general shareholders' meeting of "Surgutneftegas" PJSC and proposals for the nomination of candidates to be elected to the Board of Directors and the Auditing Committee of "Surgutneftegas" PJSC, no such proposals were received by "Surgutneftegas" PJSC.

Date of the meeting of the issuer's Board of Directors which adopted the resolutions: 04 May 2022.

Date and number of the minutes of the meeting of the issuer's Board of Directors which adopted the resolutions: 04 May 2022, Minutes No. 4p.

Website used by the issuer to disclose information:

http://www.surgutneftegas.ru/investors/;

http://www.e-disclosure.ru/portal/company.aspx?id=312

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

[i] This Statement is a disclosure of insider information.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     US8688612048 
Category Code: MSCL 
TIDM:     SGGD 
LEI Code:   2138002GZLU65FRAC894 
Sequence No.: 159952 
EQS News ID:  1345051 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1345051&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 05, 2022 08:24 ET (12:24 GMT)

© 2022 Dow Jones News
