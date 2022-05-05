Employees recognize Philips in annual Forbes survey for its efforts to address bias and promote equality in the workplace

Royal Philips (NYSE: PHG, AEX: PHIA), a global leader in health technology, today announced that it has again been recognized on Forbes's America's Best Employers for Diversity 2022 list. Philips' inclusion in this important ranking is a testament to the company's commitment to fostering a diverse and inclusive culture where employees feel valued, safe and supported to be their best. Philips ranked 195 on the 2022 list and is among the top five in the 'Health Care Equipment and Services' category.

Presented by Forbes and Statista Inc., 60,000 U.S. employees were surveyed in companies with a minimum of 1,000 employees to identify The Best Employers for Diversity. Surveyed companies were evaluated through anonymous feedback from employees on criteria including age, gender, ethnicity, disability, and sexual orientation equality, as well as that of general diversity in their workplace. Respondents were also asked to nominate organizations other than their own in their respective industries.

"We aim to be the best place to work for all our employees, embracing diversity and inclusion and health and well-being," said Lauren Gohde, Philips North America Inclusion Diversity Lead. "This recognition is the result of collaboration and commitment at all levels from across the entire organization. Our CEO and leadership team walk the talk, creating tangible action plans to provide support and increase representation for our under-represented employees. Our commitment to ensuring a culture of belonging for all has never been stronger."

Philips works to promote personal development, inclusion and diversity, where employees can feel fulfilled as they help deliver on the company's goal to improve 2.5 billion lives a year by 2030, including 400 million in underserved communities worldwide. Workplace culture remains a priority at Philips and the company has been recognized for its ongoing investment in building diverse workplaces. In January, Philips earned a perfect score of 100 and the designation as one of the Best Places to Work for LGBTQ+ Equality on the Human Rights Campaign Foundation's 2022 Corporate Equality Index (CEI), the nation's foremost benchmarking survey and report measuring corporate policies and practices related to LGBTQ+ workplace equality. In February, Forbes named Philips a top place to work in America's Best Employers 2022. Philips will continue to prioritize equality and diversity in all aspects of its work, accepting that all individuals should have equal access to opportunities and resources.

Forbes's full America's Best Employers for Diversity 2022 list is available here.

About Royal Philips

Royal Philips (NYSE: PHG, AEX: PHIA) is a leading health technology company focused on improving people's health and well-being, and enabling better outcomes across the health continuum from healthy living and prevention, to diagnosis, treatment and home care. Philips leverages advanced technology and deep clinical and consumer insights to deliver integrated solutions. Headquartered in the Netherlands, the company is a leader in diagnostic imaging, image-guided therapy, patient monitoring and health informatics, as well as in consumer health and home care. Philips generated 2021 sales of EUR 17.2 billion and employs approximately 79,000 employees with sales and services in more than 100 countries. News about Philips can be found at www.philips.com/newscenter.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220505005116/en/

Contacts:

Silvie Casanova

Philips North America

781-879-0692

Silvie.casanova@philips.com

Avi Dines

Philips North America

781-690-3814

Avi.dines@philips.com