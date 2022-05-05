Company opening new talent region as part of strategy to expand global delivery operations

SoftServe, a leading digital authority and consulting company, has opened delivery offices in Guadalajara, Mexico and Medellín, Colombia as part of its strategy to extend global delivery capabilities to Latin America. SoftServe now has 30 delivery center locations globally, Guadalajara and Medellín are the first in Latin America. The company's plans to expand also include opening another delivery office in Chile.

"As our client roster continues to grow, both new and existing customers are requesting more digital engineering to support their transformations," said Chris Baker, Chief Executive Officer at SoftServe. "Delivery offices in Latin America will better connect our clients to top talent in the region and will more efficiently support operations within these time zones. SoftServe maintains a long-term strategy to expand a truly global footprint of delivery centers, and we are thrilled about this next step into Latin America."

With over 500,000 IT professionals in software engineering and 350,000 IT graduates, annually, throughout Mexico, Colombia, and Chile, and given the geographical proximity to the United States, Latin America is an attractive destination for the global delivery operations of major technology players. Opening this vibrant new talent region will support SoftServe's growth and will help accelerate the execution of its global delivery expansion.

"We are planning to welcome more than 3,000 local people in this region to our global team by 2025," said Keith Rozmus, North America Division President at SoftServe. "Our presence in Latin America will allow us to bring value to our North American clients by offering 24/7 nearshoring and offshoring options with minimum time shifts. We will also create new opportunities investing in local communities and building learning and re-skilling capabilities for local talent."?

SoftServe aims to bring its best practices and benefits to employees in Latin America. The company will offer associates highly competitive learning solutions powered by SoftServe University, professional certifications, and international assignments. People Excellence, SoftServe's proprietary professional development platform, will help accelerate career development by tracking achievements and providing a roadmap for gaining new expertise. Meaningful project assignments and a great work environment are highly influential factors for productivity and happiness, and with the current 84 Employee Net Promoter Score, SoftServe will aim to become an employer of choice in Latin America. The company will also give back to local communities by empowering its people to engage in social responsibility activities, including Open Eyes charities and Open/Tech pro bono technology initiatives.

