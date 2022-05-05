YouGov research shows potential crypto buyers are most interested in regulation levels and proven returns

New crypto brand, ETHAX, launches with regulation, licensing and lower access barriers at the core of its mission to make cryptocurrency accessible to all

New research has revealed that lack of regulation and unproven returns help deter 75% of adults from investing in cryptocurrency. This is to be expected seeing as 99.9% of crypto currency projects are not regulated. Enter ETHAX: the new cryptocurrency business that is fully licensed and regulated to provide key services in the crypto space. These services include converting money to crypto currency and vice versa as well as managing clients' digital private wallets. The ETHAX token launched earlier this week, Monday 2nd May, on the Probit exchange.

The YouGov survey, which took place in April 2022, asked 2,116 adults in the UK about their interest and preferences in cryptocurrency. This has revealed that lack of regulation compared to other investments and unproven returns are reasons why three quarters of those surveyed [75%] chose not to invest in cryptocurrency in the future. Combining unrivalled machine-learning technology, secure regulation and easy entry and exit levels for all, ETHAX is revolutionising the crypto marketplace and leading the charge to open up the world of cryptocurrency to the public, and providing easy to use tools for anyone looking to take control of their own assets and finance.

The new research is significant as the global cryptocurrency market value is projected to grow over 58% in the next 5 years to reach USD$32,420 Billion by 2027. With the rise in digital asset investment and understanding, it is becoming increasingly important for cryptocurrency brands to offer a trustworthy and regulated approach to new users who are tempted to experience the shifting financial landscape but don't wish to compromise the security of existing financial assets. In the YouGov Omnibus survey, it was found that a third [32%] of adults would be more likely to invest in cryptocurrency if it were part of a regulated exchange and potential returns were proven. Regulation for crypto brands has been a notable concern for potential buyers, as crypto audiences expand to not only financially aware adults but anyone with disposable income keen to see a strong return.

Dan Da Rosa, CEO and co-founder of ETHAX says: "We have always known there is a massive potential for a crypto brand that instils legitimacy, quality and accessibility at the heart of its services and products, and this research shows there is a much needed alternative to unregulated brands alienating potential new investors from the industry.

"We are excited to launch a unique licensed and regulated platform that opens up the crypto market to new investors whilst offering a trustworthy, technology-driven, professional platform."

In the same survey, 35% of respondents aged 18-34 said they would not invest in cryptocurrency due to it being less regulated than other currencies. This demonstrates a growing audience of young, financially independent people who understand the importance of licence and regulation within digital asset investments. With values shifting focus, regulation of cryptocurrency brands will be a key motivator in the coming years to maintain an industry swell and brand success rather than unlicensed brands, by nature, turning off potential investors.

The regulation of ETHAX is key to all its services in the pipeline for the coming year; including a decentralised exchange, mobile crypto wallet, simple buy/sell cryptocurrency mechanisms and an advanced machine learning digital asset trading platform. A community-led, decentralised finance platform, ETHAX's technology is market-leading with a goal to simplify the entry level process for consumers and create a seamless trading platform equally for experienced and novice traders. The quality and clarity of ETHAX's products carries through from regulation to technology to how each service will seamlessly work together to empower ETHAX users in every aspect of their crypto journey.

ETHAX was founded in 2021 by a world class team with careers spanning decades in senior level positions amongst technology, finance, crypto, law, digital assets and gambling. ETHAX has this week launched its ETHAX token on the Probit exchange, with other products including the ETHAX Swap exchange, the ETHAX Mobile wallet and the ETHAX Trader platform set to join the ETHAX token later this year. Find out more about the token launch here.

All figures, unless otherwise stated, are from YouGov Plc. Total sample size was 2,116 adults. Fieldwork was undertaken between 21st-22nd April 2022. The survey was carried out online. The figures have been weighted and are representative of all GB adults (aged 18+).

